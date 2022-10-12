Joel Embiid Critical of This Surprising Sixers Roster Decision

There has been a lot to like about the offseason of the Philadelphia 76ers this year. The additions of P.J. Tucker, Danuel House Jr, De’Anthony Melton, and Montezl Harrell have each already made positive impressions through the preseason and look to play notable roles on the team through the season. The Sixers also made a surprising move shortly into free agency by signing G-League MVP Trevelin Queen to a non-guaranteed deal. The scrappy guard spent time with the Sixers in summer league and the first preseason game but suffered a concussion after banging his head on the hardwood. With the Sixers crunched for roster spots and forced to make some tough decisions, they ultimately decided to release Queen as he could not find his way onto the 15-man roster.

Sixers’ President of Basketball Operations, Daryl Morey, went on the Rights to Ricky Sanchez Podcast where he has become a regular guest. Morey spoke much more openly than is typically expected from a front-office executive. Along with Spike Eskin and Michael Levin, a variety of topics were discussed revolving around the Sixers, the state of NBA media, free speech, and everything in between. One interesting anecdote that Morey told was Joel Embiid being upset that the Sixers released Queen in recent days.

Sixers Roster Cuts

The Sixers still have some difficult roster decisions to make with the Saturday deadline looming. They technically have 19 players on the roster and must cut down to 15 players and two two-way slots ahead of the regular season. Julian Champagnie and Charlie Brown Jr. are currently set to occupy the two-way roster with Patrick McCaw and Michael Foster Jr. also in the mix. The early preseason indications seem to indicate that Charles Bassey will be an odd man out, but some difficult conversations are going on behind the scenes.

While it is difficult to walk away from any of these talented players, it also is a massive credit to how much deeper the Sixers bench has gotten. The lack of bench production has been a cause for concern for the team for several years. During the 2021-22 season, the Sixers ranked 28th in the NBA in bench scoring and added just 27.2 points per game from the second unit. These new additions are sure to play a major role in changing this moving forward.

Queen Lands on His Feet

In other good news, it did not take long for the recently released Sixers product to land on its feet. Queen was handed a two-way deal by the Indiana Pacers and will fit nicely within the youthful organization. Morey agreed with the message that Embiid shared with him that Queen is an NBA player, but there just was not a role for him on the Sixers.

6’6, athletic, and not afraid to attempt 10+ threes in a game. Trevelin Queen’s the exact player Sixer fans have been asking for for years. Really hope he gets an opportunity here. pic.twitter.com/cqHrppSclE — Harrison Grimm (@Harrison_Grimm) July 1, 2022

The 25-year-old has been through far more difficult challenges in the past and recently opened up about his turbulent basketball journey. From being homeless to bouncing around to JUCO schools, there are far more impressive chapters that have already been written about Queen in his young career. It is unfortunate his story will not continue with the Sixers, but great to see him get a well-deserved NBA opportunity so quickly.