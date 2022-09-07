Joel Embiid Among Elite Company in Upcoming NBA 2K Ratings

For two straight seasons, the Philadelphia 76ers have boasted a legitimate MVP candidate in Joel Embiid. The star center is a generational talent who singlehandedly holds the franchise’s playoff fate in his super-sized hands. Nonetheless, Embiid has fallen short of the individual award every time, finishing as runner-up in 2020 and 2021.

Fortunately, the disrespect sent Embiid’s way wasn’t extended by the global video game NBA 2K. The brand just released its top-rated overall players, and Embiid should be pretty happy with his company.

According to those rankings, only one player is rated higher than the Sixers big man: superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo. And even then, it’s only just; the Bucks superstar earned a 97 grade, the game’s highest, compared to Embiid’s 96.

Embiid isn’t alone at that mark, either. LeBron James, Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, and Nikola Jokic all earned the same 96 overall rating.

There’s no question Embiid deserves to be near the mountaintop on that list. The former Kansas Jayhawk is smack-dab in the middle of his prime and finished last season as the first center since Shaquille O’Neal back in 1999-2000 to win the scoring title.

While Embiid is still chasing both an individual MVP award and a deep playoff run, he at least can take solace in the fact that fans and video game makers alike relish in his play.

Kevin Durant Believes He Should Be Higher Than Embiid

While Embiid might take comfort in the fact that he’s among the NBA elite, one of his 96-rated peers found his rating “laughable.” Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant took to Twitter to vent his frustrations over a rating that was inferior to his skill level on the court.

“Aye @Ronnie2K I’m gonna need an explanation on why I’m not a 99? This has become laughable,” the Nets star tweeted.

Aye @Ronnie2K I’m gonna need an explanation on why I’m not a 99? This has become laughable https://t.co/oySQUtcDP2 — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) September 6, 2022

Durant later elaborated on why he feels he’s been underrated by the video game in their latest ratings.

“I work extremely hard,” Durant explained. “I can make shots from all over the floor. I’m a solid passer,” he said. “I think I’m a great passer, a great rebounder. I pretty much do everything great. That’s why I should be a 99.”

It’s true that Durant can “pretty much do everything great.” He’s an NBA legend and future Hall of Famer, no questions.

But Father Time has seemingly caught up to the former Finals MVP. He struggled with an MCL sprain last year that limited him to 55 games of action. Granted, he still averaged a career-high in assists and free-throw percentage when he was on the court. And after a summer of off-court turmoil, many are hoping Durant gets back to his old ways of dominating on the floor.

Tyrese Maxey Takes Major Leap in Ratings

Last season, Tyrese Maxey earned a player rating of 76 from 2K.

It’s not bad for a player who was so recently taken in the back half of the first round. But the rating also spoke to his role at the time: a bench-unit sparkplug capable of handling playmaking duties with the second unit.

Flash forward to 2022, and Maxey’s star isn’t the only thing on the rise. He bumped up his 2K rating by nine points, landing at an 85 this year. That figure is only one point behind Timberwolves star (and former No. 1 overall pick) Anthony Edwards. Further, it’s only four behind James Harden, whose 89 rating might be slightly lower than anticipated given his on-floor talent.