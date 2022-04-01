‘Don’t Make Sense!’ Sixers’ Joel Embiid Lashes Out to Ex-Teammate on Free Throws

Philadelphia 76ers superstar Joel Embiid has been having a great season. For much of the season, Embiid has been the favorite to win the NBA MVP award.

Embiid could still end up winning the award, but recently Nuggets center and reigning MVP Nikola Jokic surpassed him as the favorite. Regardless of how the race ends up, it’s no debate that Embiid has a great season for the Sixers.

Since the Sixers traded for superstar James Harden, the team’s expectations have gone sky-high. Since the move, the Sixers’ play on the offensive end has been outstanding.

Free Throw Debate

One of the conversations that have popped up on social media with Embiid is the number of free throws he shoots. Some have questioned whether he’d be the same player if he wasn’t getting as many free throw attempts.

Embiid appeared on former Sixers teammate JJ Redick’s “The Old Man and the Three Podcast” this week and was asked about that criticism.





“That don’t make sense! If you took away your shooting would you have been an NBA player?” Embiid said to Redick. “You made it because that’s what you’re good at, but why do I get to the free-throw line so much? I get double and tripled every single play and it just shows that you can’t guard me one-on-one and if you do I’m going to score or I’m getting to the free-throw line.”

Embiid and Redick both went on to say that most great scorers shoot a lot of free throws. Later in the interview, they also discussed Embiid’s immediate chemistry with James Harden.

“It was natural,” said Embiid, “Obviously we talked a lot because we’re new teammates…but, it was natural I don’t think we talked much about basketball, but I just knew that he was going to make me better and I was going to make him better. I already knew my game would have to sacrifice a little because I was like post up heavy and since we got him I barely post up, I’m either setting screens or rolling to the basket trying to make plays for my teammates.”

The pairing of the two superstars has been successful so far but their ultimate success will be determined in the postseason.

Down the Stretch

The Sixers are currently in a battle for seeding at the top of the Eastern Conference. Philly really needs to figure out before the postseason how to survive when Embiid goes to the bench.

The team had hoped that the addition of Harden would soften the blow and allow Embiid to rest without the Sixers struggling. To this point that hasn’t been the case.

If the Sixers are going to be successful in the playoffs they’ll need to be able to rest Embiid without blowing big leads. One thing that would certainly help is if the team could get Tobias Harris going on a consistent basis. Over the last few regular season games it will be interesting to see how the Sixers try to address that issue.