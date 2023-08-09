Insider Reveals Joel Embiid’s Role in Sixers’ Front Office Decisions

The Philadelphia 76ers will go as far as Joel Embiid takes them. The NBA’s reigning MVP has earned himself his clout for what he’s done for the Sixers since his rookie year in 2016. So much so that ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne revealed on ESPN’s NBA Today on August 9 that Embiid has been involved in the Sixers’ front office discussions.

“He’s in very close communication with Daryl Morey and the front office. He and owner Josh Harris, talking about their plans and strategy for the future, and so their plan is we’ve got cap space after next year. Well, you better do something with that cap space,” Shelburne said.

Shelburne added that Embiid is very involved in the Sixers’ decisions because they want to make him happy above all else.

“Joel Embiid is very involved with all those discussions going forward with the 76ers, and I think when we talk about this year, it doesn’t necessarily mean at the end of this year, he asks out. It means this year is very important because they gotta get a squad together for the long haul if they want to keep Joel Embiid happy and in the fold. He’s very involved in all of those conversations with that front office.”

One of the obstacles right now in the front office is deciding how to resolve the James Harden saga in a way that will keep the Sixers among the best teams in the East.

Sixers & Clippers to Re-Engage in James Harden Talks: Report

On August 8, The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported that the Sixers will start discussions again with Harden’s preferred team, the Los Angeles Clippers.

“The Philadelphia 76ers and LA Clippers are expected to engage again in discussions on a Harden trade this offseason, league sources who are involved in the discussions but unauthorized to speak on the matter say. Harden still prefers to be moved, and Philadelphia is working to honor his wish, as 76ers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey recently said,” Charania wrote.

It’s likely that the Sixers and Clippers may not want this to be an issue when training camp starts in September. Though the two sides may want a trade to finally be agreed to, whether they can come to an agreement that’s fair for both sides remains in question.

Sixers Planned to Offer Short Deal to James Harden: Report

HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto reported on August 5 that while the Sixers wanted to keep Harden, the contract they planned to offer him in free agency was not a long-term deal.

“To my understanding, the best the Sixers would’ve considered was something along the lines of a two-year deal, which would’ve included a team option, and that type of short-term commitment wasn’t going to appeal to Harden,” Scotto said in a discussion with The Philadelphia Inquirer’s Keith Pompey on “The HoopsHype Podcast.”

Scotto explained Harden’s decision to opt in with hopes of being traded to the Clippers.

“Harden knew the team he wanted to go to, the Clippers, and the only way to get there and get his money was to opt in because of their restrictions with the salary cap,” Scotto said. “There’s still been dialogue between the two teams.”