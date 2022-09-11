Joel Embiid Is on Legendary Trajectory in Latest Projections

What else does Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid have to do?

It was a question the big man himself asked following yet another season finishing runner-up in MVP voting behind Nikola Jokic. The season before, Embiid’s hang-up was two-fold: he missed too many games and couldn’t stop the stats machine that was Jokic.

But Embiid put fears over his ability to play an entire season to bed in 2021-22, starting a career-high 68 games. And to those unimpressed with his offensive numbers vis-a-vis his rival in Denver, Embiid simply put up career-highs in assists, steals, and points. In fact, Embiid led the entire league in points, finishing as the first center to win the NBA scoring title since Shaquille O’Neal in 1999-2000.

He’s a five-time All-Star, four-time All-NBA Second Teamer, three-time All-Defensive Second Teamer, and was on the All-Rookie First Team in 2016.

But somehow, Embiid is not considered a lock to make the Hall of Fame when he retires. At least not according to Rob Peterson of The Athletic, who ranked current players based on their likelihood of making it to Springfield after they retire. Fortunately, Embiid isn’t far off. The former Kansas Jayhawk was placed in the “Active Near-Locks” tier, along with Luka Doncic, Paul George, Rudy Gobert, Kyrie Irving, and Kyle Lowry.

“Embiid is getting much, much closer to Springfield because he has one of the big four: a scoring title, which he won last season, becoming the first center to do so since Shaquille O’Neal,” wrote Peterson. “He also has four All-NBA nods, all Second Team, but he’s in good company. There are 18 hall-eligible players with four All-NBA nods and all but two are in the Hall of Fame. Being a perennial MVP candidate and five-time All-Star doesn’t hurt either.”

Embiid isn’t the lone Sixer with such a path, however. One of his superstar teammates was rated as a lock to make the Hall of Fame.

James Harden a Lock to Make the Hall of Fame

When it comes to active players, few can match the resume that James Harden would bring to the Hall of Fame. In fact, he sports a hat trick of awards that is unmatched in NBA history.

“Harden is the only player to win Sixth Man of the Year, MVP and a scoring title,” Peterson acknowledged.

But those accolades have somehow been dimmed ever-so-slightly by his recent behavior. Because not only is Harden a world-class talent, but he’s also forced his way out of two different franchises in less than two calendar years. It’s not a great look, but also shouldn’t distract from the sheer brilliance he brings to the floor.

If Harden can help navigate the Sixers to the Finals this season and overcome his myriad playoff demons, it’ll only further his status in Springfield. It might also elevate Embiid’s case, so that when next year’s rankings come out, Embiid joins Harden and others as Hall of Fame locks.

James Harden Looks Primed for a Playoff Push

Fortunately for Philadelphia, Harden looks up to the task of leading his team to a deep postseason run. Harden’s spent the summer getting his body right and training, allaying any fears that he might need time settling into the season before being 100%.

The Sixers will be counting on Harden’s playmaking this season. But the former Rocket appears to have (literally) bought in on Daryl Morey’s vision for the future.

With a roster boasting much more depth than last year and the continued rise of Tyrese Maxey, the Sixers project to be a very difficult out in any playoff series.