Proposed Signing Would Land the Sixers 3-Time Champion Big Man

Things are going well for the Philadelphia 76ers right now. The team is out to a 2-0 series lead over the Toronto Raptors and has done so in dominating fashion so far.

The Sixers have won the first two games by an average of 17.5 points per game. The offense has also been impressive averaging 121.5 points per game.

The Sixers’ offense has been a balanced attack in both games. The team has had at least four players score in double figures in both games with Tyrese Maxey leading the scoring at 30.5 points per game. Behind him is Joel Embiid at 25, Tobias Harris at 23, and James Harden with 18 points per game.

Proposed Signing

While the Sixers have played great so far this postseason, the team showed some obvious weaknesses in the leadup to the playoffs. Harden has struggled at times with many suggesting that he’s lost a step. Harris was slow to gel with Harden but is playing better now.

Another struggle the Sixers have had is that they struggle when Joel Embiid goes to the bench. While Paul Reed has shown flashes at times, the Sixers just don’t have much in terms of a backup center.

In a new article from Bleacher Report’s Grant Hughes, he suggests one player that each team should sign in the 2022 free agency class. The player he has the Sixers signing would land them a backup center in the Suns Javale McGee.

Whatever happens with the Suns, Philadelphia needs someone it can rely on behind Joel Embiid, who set a career high this season with 68 games played. And in a development that never seemed possible in McGee’s early days, he’s among the most trustworthy bigs in the league. Averages of 9.2 points, 6.7 rebounds and 1.1 blocks in only 15.8 minutes per game are just the beginning. McGee also shot 62.9 percent from the field and logged 74 games. At 34, he should be on the downside of the aging curve. But length is the 7-foot McGee’s best attribute, and he’s never going to lose that.

McGee would certainly help the Sixers in terms of their depth at center. If the Sixers did sign him it would also be a bit of a reunion. McGee played six games for the Sixers during the 2014-15 season.

In addition to the interior depth McGee would provide, he also is a three-time NBA Champion. Adding another veteran with that kind of experience could only help the Sixers.

The Road Ahead

The Sixers’ start to the postseason has been encouraging for the teams and their fans. If the team can finish off the Raptors, they would likely face off with the top seed Miami Heat in the second round.

While that can sound imposing, the Sixers faired pretty well against the Heat this season going 2-2 in those matchups. The playoffs are certainly different than the regular season, but how they faired in the regular season and the way they’ve played in the playoffs should give the Sixers confidence.

If the Sixers can get past the Heat they’ll have a tough matchup in the Eastern Conference Finals with either the Bucks, Celtics, or Nets. How far the team makes it this postseason will ultimately determine how aggressive they’ll be this summer.