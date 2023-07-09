Joel Embiid Sends Strong Message to James Harden After Trade Request

James Harden has opted into his current contract with the Philadelphia 76ers, but he did so hoping that he will be traded by the team. In light of this, Joel Embiid gave his first thoughts on Harden’s trade request while talking with Rachel Nichols.

Embiid first said that he was “disappointed” but explained why he doesn’t take Harden’s trade request personally.

“I understand. It’s business. People make decisions, and I’m more appreciative of the way he’s handled the whole situation. We’re going to be boys forever.”

Embiid later explained why he would prefer Harden to return to the Sixers but said they’re still good friends.

“(I) want him to come back, obviously, so we can go out and accomplish what we want, which is to win a championship, so hopefully that his mindset can be changed. But, other than that, I’m just so happy to be his friend. We’re close, and we’ve grown since he got here. I’m excited to keep that for the rest of our lives.”

Though Harden’s trade request could potentially set the Sixers back, it’s clear that Embiid still thinks highly of his potentially former teammate.

Harden posted pictures of him partying with Embiid and Tobias Harris on July 4.

PJ Tucker Might be Included in James Harden Trade

The team most linked to Harden since his trade request is the Los Angeles Clippers. The rumblings have been so strong that on the July 3 episode of “#thisleague UNCUT,” NBA Insider Marc Stein said, “Pretty much anyone you speak to around the league says Harden is gonna end up a Clipper.”

His co-host, fellow insider Chris Haynes, added that PJ Tucker could very well be included in the trade.

“I think that somehow, someway, P.J. Tucker will make his way over there as well. I don’t know if it will be part of a James Harden trade or separate, but I keep hearing people saying somehow they feel like P.J. is.”

Stein added that it’s “not that hard to imagine” that Tucker would be included in the trade. The Clippers have multiple expiring contracts like Marcus Morris, Nicolas Batum, and Robert Covington. Acquiring those and trading Tucker away could help with their cap flexibility for 2024.

James Harden Won’t Change Mind on Request

On his July 3 appearance on Yahoo Sports’ “Ball Don’t Lie” podcast with Vincent Goodwill, The Athletic’s Sam Amick shut down any notion that Harden will change his mind on his trade request when he revealed an exchange with a source.

“When I essentially asked the question of, ‘Is there a small percentage chance that you find a way for James to settle down, ala Kevin Durant last summer, and get him back on the court at the start of the season?’ That door, I was told, was shut right away. The Sixers understand that’s not happening.”

Amick was also told, “We’ll see,” when asked if the Sixers will trade him to the Clippers. The question is whether the Sixers can make the most out of the predicament that they’re in with Harden’s stance.