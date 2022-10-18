Joel Embiid Fuels Sixers-Celtics Rivalry, Tells Jayson Tatum: ‘Yup, I Know … Watch’

When the Philadelphia 76ers and Boston Celtics square off tonight in the season opener, all eyes will be glued to Joel Embiid and Jayson Tatum. These two rising superstars are vying for lofty long-term goals: MVP awards, world championships, and Hall of Fame plaques.

Embiid and Tatum embody the “whatever you can do, I can do better” vibe. While they play different positions — and bring contrasting styles to the court — they share a similar drive and mentality. Tatum got his first taste of the NBA Finals last season; Embiid is still trying to whet his appetite.

The two talked honestly about their championship dreams, in between an intense workout with their shared trainer Drew Hanlen, with a serious Embiid trying to learn from Tatum’s experience. A sampling from that conversation, via Hanlen’s popular YouTube series Unseen Hours:

Embiid: The one thing I want to know – this is serious – did you feel the pressure? Tatum: Nah the first game was like I wasn’t nervous in the morning. When we ran out there for warmups it hit me, like, how much was on the line. Embiid: Trying to figure out how it is, so I can make it next year. Tatum: I know one thing, once you get there if you don’t get back don’t shit else matter. Embiid: Yup, I know. We’re getting to the Finals next year. Watch.

EMBIID VS. TATUM IN EPIC FIGHT The battle for the face of the league begins. "Hero Ball" premieres NOW

Embiid Breaks Out ‘Next Level’ Cross-Over

Embiid is a 7-foot center who prides himself on dominating down in the paint. The Sixers’ offense runs through the closest thing the NBA has ever seen to Hakeem Olajuwon. That being said, Embiid is a unicorn with the way he can dribble and shoot from the perimeter. He has a dizzying handle which – looking at Hanlen’s training videos — has reached next-level status. James Harden meets Allen Iverson.

Embiid debuted a deadly new cross-over move, one that caused the defender’s knees to buckle and ankles to break. Everyone in the gym was in awe, including Jayson Tatum and Kevin Durant as Hanlen kept instructing him to attack.

“I want to be the best player in the world. I want to be the best player ever,” Embiid said. “And I know you have to win a lot to be in that conversation which I intend to do.”

Embiid enters the 2022-23 season as a leading candidate for MVP (again), yet his goals go beyond personal accolades and regular-season hardware.

“I know how good I am and I know how good I can become, and that’s why this summer I just put in the work and stuff to try and reach another level,” Embiid said. “Winning a championship would mean a lot, and that’s the goal. Going into that next season, that’s the ultimate goal and I feel like I gotta reach an even greater level.”

Sixers-Celtics Final Injury Report

The Sixers have a clean injury report heading into the season opener on October 18. No one was listed as hurt or questionable. The same can’t be said for the Boston Celtics. They will be missing two players on Tuesday night: Danilo Gallinari (left knee) and Robert Williams III (left knee). Neither guy was expected to suit up.

Gallinari underwent successful ACL surgery on September 22, while Williams had an “arthroscopic procedure to remove loose bodies and address swelling in his left knee.” (via MassLive). The Celtics remain hopeful that Gallinari and Williams will be back at some point this season.