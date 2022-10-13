Joel Embiid Gets Honest About Sixers’ Chances: ‘Long Way to Go’

The Philadelphia 76ers enter the 2022-23 season with the same goals and expectations they’ve had for the last half-decade: win the Finals. It’s a long road, but after an undefeated preseason, the Sixers look as lethal as they’ve ever been since The Process started a decade ago.

The Sixers have outside shooting in Tyrese Maxey, Danuel House, and James Harden. They have a scrappy identity in De’Anthony Melton, PJ Tucker, and Montrezl Harrell. And they have Joel Embiid, who is central to Philadelphia’s hopes of making it past the Eastern Conference Semis for the first time in two decades.

But Embiid isn’t getting ahead of himself. He knows the season is long and the Sixers, for all their strengths, are still getting a feel for one another.

“We got a long way to go,” said Embiid after the Sixers’ preseason finale against Charlotte. “We’re not where we want to. Obviously, new guys, basically a new team so it’s gonna take a while for everybody to get on the same page. I think we got a good foundation to build on it and get better every single day.”

The @sixers notched the #NBAPreseason win as Joel Embiid drops 19 PTS. Joel Embiid: 19 PTS, 6 REB

James Harden: 17 PTS, 5 AST, 4 3PM pic.twitter.com/OQnbafuocO — NBA (@NBA) October 13, 2022

In addition to striving for a chip, Embiid made it clear at the Sixers’ media day that he wants to have the best defensive team in the league. Is it a possible goal?

How the 76ers Can Lead the League in Defense

There’s no clear formula to postseason success — champs simply have the right amount of health, star power, and luck that sees them over the top.

But if there’s any one stat that sheds light on a team’s potential postseason fortune, it might be team defense. Last year, the two teams with the best defensive rating were the Boston Celtics (106.2) and the Golden State Warriors (106.6). In case you were living under a rock six months ago, those two teams met in last year’s finals.

In 2020-21, the Milwaukee Bucks and Phoenix Suns each had top-ten defensive ratings. Ditto for the Los Angeles Lakers the season before.

So there’s a reason Embiid wants the Sixers to have a league-leading defense: it is a tell-tale sign of a team that can handle stiffer competition along the road to the Finals.

Last year, the Sixers had a so-so defense, finishing 12th in the league with a 110.2 rating, sandwiched between the New York Fighting Thibodeau’s and the Minnesota T-Wolves. Philadelphia actually finished top-10 in steals and blocks, thanks in part to Matisse Thybulle’s excellent play on the wing. But it’s no secret that the Sixers were bullied on the defensive glass, finishing 19th in the league.

Fortunately, PJ Tucker should alleviate some of those concerns. His four defensive boards per game would have been third-most on the Sixers’ roster last season (among players who appeared in at least 50 games for Philadelphia). If Tucker brings the Sixers up to even just above league average in defensive rebounds, the Sixers’ defensive stats should balloon.

The first chance Sixers fans will get to see the fully loaded roster will be on opening night next week against the Boston Celtics. It’s a matchup Embiid discussed Wednesday night.

Embiid Sounds Off on Boston Celtics Matchup

After Wednesday’s win, Embiid discussed what it takes to battle against some of the best defenses in the league.

“[W]e’re gonna play Toronto that switches everything so it becomes harder to run pick-and-roll offense. We’re gonna play Boston that kinda does the same thing so I’m just excited to see how we look and what we can learn from each team every single night.”

Both the Celtics and Raptors should be strong defensive opponents next season. Last year, the Celts finished with the league’s best defense, while the Raptors look to have a defensive stud in Rookie of the Year Scottie Barnes.