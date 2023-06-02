Sixers Rival Hoping Joel Embiid Situation Will ‘Go Haywire’ for Trade: Insider

It appears that the New York Knicks are indeed keeping tabs on the Joel Embiid situation with the Philadelphia 76ers. ESPN’s Tim MacMahon revealed on the June 1 episode of “The Hoop Collective” that the Knicks are hoping the situation will go awry to the point of Embiid requesting a trade.

“(The Knicks) are not hoping for patience. They’re hoping for The Process. I don’t know if that’s coming, but they’ve looked at that situation in Philly, and there’s been a hope in New York that stuff in Philly will go haywire to the point where Embiid will ask out,” MacMahon said.

MacMahon added what he believes are the odds of things going the way the Knicks want them to regarding Embiid.

“I don’t know the percentage odds on that, I would say they are slim, but that’s been the hope.”

Embiid will enter the first of a four-year, $210 million extension with the Sixers for next season. What could ultimately decide Embiid’s next move depends on what happens with James Harden this offseason, but that has yet to be determined until Harden makes his choice.

Exec Calls Joel Embiid-to-Knicks Trade a ‘Pipe Dream’

An NBA executive voiced his pessimism to Heavy Sports’ Sean Deveney regarding the Knicks’ chances of acquiring Embiid.

“It is a nice story, Embiid to the Knicks. But there’s no way it happens,” the exec told Deveney.

The exec added that the Sixers would not be interested in what the Knicks have to offer.

“I’d say that is a pipe dream, but I am not sure what pipe that would come out of,” the exec said. “The Knicks have picks. That is their asset. Philly is not looking to give up the MVP of the league for draft picks. That’s not their mode right now. They’re not desperate. Think again.”

Another GM explained to Deveney why what the Knicks would have to offer Embiid would not make for a realistic trade package for Embiid.

“The Knicks want to add, they want a star, but they’re not going to be unrealistic. Embiid is unrealistic for them. They could give up, what, R.J. Barrett and Mitchell Robinson and maybe Julius Randle? Philly won’t do that, not this year or next year.”

Insider Says Joel Embiid Rumors Are ‘Media Chatter’

NBA Insider Marc Stein reported in a May 19 Substack chat with fans that, at the moment, there are no legs to Embiid trade rumors, but also added that things could change at any time.

“Embiid to New York is strictly in the media chatter phase as we speak. There are no legs to it … YET. Could that change? Of course,” Stein wrote.

Embiid could very well ask for a trade in the not-too-distant future. However, when ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported that the Sixers had hired Nick Nurse on May 29, he detailed Embiid’s role in the hiring process.

“Nurse’s desire to coach MVP Joel Embiid and his history with Sixers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey played a significant part in his decision to commit to a deal with Philadelphia, sources said. Nurse separated himself in the interview process, selling a vision for the Sixers centered on Embiid.”