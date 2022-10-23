Joel Embiid Opens Up On Offseason Injury Struggles

The 2022-23 season has not gotten off to the start that either Joel Embiid or the Philadelphia 76ers have desired. The perceived title threats have dropped to 0-3 to begin the season and the MVP runner-up has been unable to produce his expected level of dominance. Following the team’s second loss, Doc Rivers revealed that Embiid has battled plantar fasciitis during the offseason which limited his ability to train. This had not been publically known until this point and Embiid’s media day comments that he stayed on the couch all summer may not have been in jest as it may have seemed.

Following the Sixers’ loss to the rebuilding San Antonio Spurs, Embiid was asked about the offseason injury. He opened up on the seriousness of the ailment and how significant of a role it played. As Embiid put it, “Coming into training camp, I hadn’t done anything in like two months. So it really slowed me down, but still trying to work my way back. Hopefully, everything goes back to normal,” per Ky Carlin of SixersWire.

When Did Injury Start?

It is surprising the lack of information released on the troublesome heel injury. Embiid was also asked by reporters when the injury originated. The superstar gave clarity to this and stated, “It started when the team was out in LA. Out of nowhere, I just thought it was something, whatever, soreness. Over time, it just kept getting worse and worse. And then it got to the point where I couldn’t walk and it was really painful. I’m fine [now]. There’s no need for excuses. We just got to play better, we just got to be better. Slow start, nothing to be concerned about. Fairly new team. We’re gonna find a way,” per Rich Hoffman of The Athletic.

This trip out to Los Angeles is referring to workouts that were organized by James Harden this offseason. A number of the Sixers traveled to the west coast to get some work in together which has been credited as a part of their positive chemistry heading into training camp. While this injury resulted in limits to Embiid’s off-season workouts, he still got a chance to add some layers to his game with his skills trainer, Drew Hanlen. The big man has continually talked about shot creation being his focus due to the way the NBA has increasingly become more perimeter-oriented. He proved this to be his biggest focus through Hanlen’s Unseen Hours video series.

Embiid’s On-Court Play

Through the first three games, it has been clear that this lack of on-court time this summer has done some damage to Embiid’s fitness. The monstrous big man was given a great deal of credit for how in shape he was heading into the season last year and it played a role in his and the team’s success. Embiid has looked a step slow to start the season on both sides of the floor and, as has been the case in previous years, the team has followed this lead.

The superstar had an improved game against the Spurs ending with 40 points and 13 rebounds. This was a major step in the right direction following the collective 31 points on 15-39 (38.5%) shooting he added in the opening two games. Even still, Embiid was unable to make his impact felt on the defensive end and still looked to be forcing things within the offense at times.

It should be noted that slow starts are not uncommon for Embiid. Throughout his career, he has averaged 23.3 points and 10.2 rebounds per game during October which is the lowest number of any month, excluding the small sample size from the seven games in August during the bubble. Playing himself into shape has been a theme for Embiid as he understandably avoids too much wear and tear on his body in the offseason. It appears it may be a more distinct climb for the superstar this season. However, if there is one comforting thought it is that once Embiid finds his stride the Sixers will surely follow.