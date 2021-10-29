Sixers Beat Pistons: 5 Things We Learned, MVP Joel Embiid

Doc Rivers threw his starters back in with 5:08 left in the fourth quarter as he was team was trying to choke away what had been a 22-point lead. And then Joel Embiid put the Philadelphia 76ers on his gimpy knee and willed them.

The Sixers (3-2) didn’t play the prettiest basketball but a win is a win is a win. Embiid scored 30 points and grabbed 18 points in 31 minutes to set the tone for a 110-102 victory. It was the team’s first at Wells Fargo Center this season.

After the game, Embiid talked about perfecting his new role as “point center.” He put it all on display when he shuttled a nifty behind-the-back trick pass to Tyrese Maxey. Which the second-year guard promptly drained for three. Good thing, too.

“Never seen that before,” Maxey said. “I’m so glad I made it. Because if not, oof … oof.”

Sixers-Pistons: 5 Things We Learned

1. ‘Shake and Bake’ Ready: Tyrese Maxey started at point guard and played his best game of the year: 13 points, six assists, six rebounds. The only thing Maxey wanted to focus on was his four costly turnovers. Unacceptable. And he’s still learning how to lock it down on the defensive end. Shake Milton (13 points, five assists) ran point for the second unit in his first game back from an ankle injury. He shook off early rust and settled in, highlighted by a dominant 10-minute stretch in the second half where the second unit built up a 22-point lead.

2. Embiid, MVP Point Center: Coming off a a loss where the 7-footer looked fatigued and injured, Embiid turned in a true MVP performance in this one. He scored 30 points and grabbed 18 boards in 31 minutes, including a “woofing” match with Luka Garza. He throttled every defender that Detroit threw at him. Kelly Olynyk, Josh Jackson, Isaiah Stewart, the refs. Embiid told reporters “I’m fine” in regard to his gimpy knee but he was wincing in pain at times. The MVP runner-up also emphasized that he’s actively been trying to be a “point center” and call the offensive plays.

3. Where’s Danny Green? The three-and-D wing player hasn’t looked like himself through five games. He was held scoreless versus Detroit while shooting 0-for-5 from deep. He’s averaging 5.8 points per game through the first five contests. More worrisome: Green is 9-for-25 from three-point land. And he got serenaded with boos from the Philly faithful after two shots barely hit iron. The calls for Furkan Korkmaz to enter the starting five could be coming.

4. Starters Forced Back In: The second unit – Shake Milton, Furkan Korkmaz, Andre Drummond, Matisse Thybulle, Georges Niang – was in cruise control from late in the third until 6:08 in the fourth. That’s when Drummond picked up his sixth foul and Tobias Harris subbed in. The small lineup watched a big lead evaporate from 22 points to 14 to seven. Doc Rivers was forced to throw his starters back out, although his intention was to ride it out with the second unit. Drummond was controlling the paint, but he has to play smarter.

5. ‘F*** Ben Simmons’ Chant: Yes, there was an offensive chant directed at absent point guard Ben Simmons with 4:08 to play in the first half. It wasn’t overwhelmingly loud but definitely audible. It appeared to be coming from a few yahoos in the upper level. To be fair, the Wells Fargo Center fans were much louder in welcoming Jumaine Jones (bell ringer) and Freddie Mitchell while doling out MVP chants for Embiid every time he stepped to the free-throw line.