Joel Embiid’s Trash Talk to P.J. Tucker at Sixers Practice Revealed

Just last week a clip surfaced on social media from the Philadelphia 76ers practice of Joel Embiid and several other players competing. In a one-on-one drill at the conclusion of practice, Embiid was caught sending P.J. Tucker flying after lowering his shoulder into the veteran. Paul Reed, Jaden Springer, and several other members of the Sixers also participated in the competition as well.

Following Embiid scoring over Tucker, the big man turned around and shouted “You can’t guard me! Just like Miami! You couldn’t guard me with Miami, and you can’t guard me now.” Embiid also yelled at Tucker to “Stop flopping in practice,” after he was sent flying back by his shoulder.

Tucker got his revenge when Embiid exceeded the dribble limit by taking a fifth touch rather than the allotted four dribbles. Embiid swore he did not have the rules explained to him and protested the call. This did not stop Tucker from letting him hear it and put it, “That’s what happens when you f*** up! You get a whooping and you learn from your mistakes!” per Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports.

Embiid and Tucker’s History

As Embiid alluded to in his trash talk, he has a history of matching up with Tucker. Throughout their careers, they have matched up 15 times including 11 times in the regular season and four times in the playoffs. This dates back to 2016-17 and Tucker has the upper hand by holding a record of 8-7 in these games. Embiid has averaged 22.6 points, 9.6 rebounds, 2.5 assists, and 1.2 blocks per game in these matchups. While these are still strong numbers by the standard of a typical NBA player, this is below Embiid’s sky-high margin of expectations which is indicative of Tucker’s effort.

Seven of these matchups occurred last season during Tucker’s time with the Heat. Four of these were in the second round of the postseason in which the Sixers were ultimately knocked out of the playoffs. Embiid missed the first two games of the series due to the facial fracture he sustained against the Raptors, and the Sixers went 2-2 in the games he played in to fall to Miami in six games.

In the four games after he returned, Embiid averaged 19.8 points, 9.8 rebounds, and 1.8 assists while shooting just 42.6% (26 for 61) from the field. This had just as much to do with the facial fracture, a torn ligament in his shooting thumb, and the overall scheme of Miami rather than Tucker’s individual play. To Embiid’s point, there is a very short list of players who can keep with him in one-on-one situations and Tucker’s 6’6″ frame does not qualify him.

Tucker’s Role on Sixers

Tucker’s postseason track record was one of the driving forces behind bringing in the 37-year-old this offseason. The 2021 NBA Champion has made it to the second round of the playoffs or beyond in each of the last six seasons despite playing for four different franchises.

It has not been the smoothest transition to Philadelphia as fans have been frustrated by the lack of box score impact from Tucker. On the season he has averaged 3.5 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 1.0 assists in his 28.8 minutes per game. It should be noted he has seen much more statistical success in the games that Harden has been in the lineup and he has carried one of the heaviest defensive responsibilities across the entire NBA.

While it should not be expected for there to be a massive statistical turnaround, count on Tucker to continue getting more comfortable within his role on the Sixers. More so than any other player on the roster, he will be judged on his body of work in the postseason rather than his regular season stats. It is much more good-spirited to see these types of competition going on at Sixers’ practice rather than with the playoffs at stake and Embiid will surely be happy to have Tucker in his corner when it matters most.