Major Joel Embiid Matchup Highlights Potential Sixers Playoff Series

The Philadelphia 76ers clinched the no. 3 seed on April 5. While it isn’t set in stone, it’s likely that they will face the Brooklyn Nets in the first round. In light of their potential upcoming playoff matchup, Michael Pina of The Ringer ranked the Sixers’ possible series against the Nets as no. 23 among the 29 possible playoff matchups.

Pina explained that the Nets defending Joel Embiid with the personnel they have would make for an entertaining series.

“The extremely likely 3 vs. 6 series also lands in this tier because, with all respect to Mikal Bridges’s star turn, the post–Kevin Durant Nets shouldn’t threaten Philadelphia. At least watching All-Defense candidate Nic Claxton and a swarm of wings try to defend Joel Embiid would provide entertainment,” Pina said.

This season, the Sixers have won all three of their games against the Nets, although the only time they faced the Nets with their current squad – before they traded Durant and Kyrie Irving – was on February 11, where the Sixers won 101-98.

The Sixers will host them for their regular season finale on April 9. Since the Sixers have sealed the no. 3 seed, odds are they will probably rest their guys for their last regular season game.

Ben Simmons Will Not Play in the Playoffs

Should the Sixers meet the Nets in the first round of the playoffs, James Harden would be facing his old team. However, the Sixers would not be going up against former teammate Ben Simmons, who was deemed out for the season on March 28, as reported by NBA Insider Shams Charania of The Athletic.

The Nets have ruled out Ben Simmons for the remainder of the season. Simmons is beginning a rehab program on his back, Nets coach Jacque Vaughn says. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 28, 2023

Simmons, who hasn’t played since February 15, missed all of last season, then only played 42 games for the Nets this season. Having to face him against the Nets in the postseason would have been exciting, knowing Simmons’ history with the Sixers, but they may get another chance next season, as Simmons’ agent said he should be ready by the start of the 2023-24 season.

Simmons’ new agent, Bernie Lee told Ian Begley of SNY that both he and Simmons have “every expectation that Ben will be a Day One participant when camp begins next year without restrictions or issues.”

If Simmons can get past his injury issues, there could be a possible playoff rematch between him and his former team.

Andre Drummond Admits to Ongoing Struggle

Andre Drummond, who played for the Sixers and Nets last season, opened up about why he took time away from his current team, the Chicago Bulls.

“We’re looked at as superheroes, that nothing really bothers us and we don’t have a life outside the game,” Drummond told reporters. “That’s what people fail to understand, that we do have personal lives outside of the game. And it becomes taxing at times. And that superhero cape we have on has to come off at some point. It’s OK to ask for help. It’s OK to feel. It’s OK to be emotional. We’re all men, but we have to be OK with having feelings.”

Drummond added that everyone was supportive of him taking some time off for his own mental health.

“Everybody was there for me. Nobody really knew what was going on. I was dealing with a lot mentally and I had to take some time away to really clear my mind and address some things that I’d been neglecting for awhile, and I feel okay.”