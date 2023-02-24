Sixers’ Joel Embiid Provides Encouraging Health Update

After the Philadelphia 76ers came back from down 17 to beat the Memphis Grizzlies, Joel Embiid told reporters after the game how he was doing health-wise.

“I feel pretty good,” Embiid told reporters, per Ky Carlin of SixersWire. “Like I said before the break, whatever it is, it’s all about rest, and there’s a reason why I wasn’t part of Saturday (All-Star practice) because I wanted to make sure that I could get more rest and with this, it’s all about trying to get as much rest as possible.”

Embiid has been dealing with a left foot injury all season. Despite his health issues, Embiid has managed to play 45 games while putting up 33.1 points, 10.2 rebounds, and 4.1 assists. Embiid also talked about what it will be like manage his foot going forward.

“It would have been nice to have actually two weeks off, but it’s the season,” Embiid said. “You can’t have that, so you got to come back and keep going. So now it’s all about managing it, and next time it comes along, take some time off and keep doing the same thing.”

With 24 games left in the season, the Sixers will have to be careful with how they handle the MVP candidate’s minutes.

The Extent of Embiid’s Health Issues

Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer gave the full details of Embiid’s foot injury, including that they have been around since before the season started.

“Embiid has been dealing with foot problems all season,” Pompey said. “His workouts in the offseason and during training camp were hampered by plantar fasciitis. That led to him being out of shape at the beginning of the season. Then Embiid missed a combined eight games because of his left foot being sprained and general soreness unrelated to the plantar fasciitis. He’s also missed several other games with the flu, left knee effusion, and right knee injury recovery.”

Pompey then explained that the star’s foot has been most troublesome for him this season.

“But his left foot has bothered him the most. He played in the last 11 games before the break despite being listed as questionable with the soreness. Embiid hasn’t been healthy for a month.”

Only time will tell if Embiid will get right before the Sixers will need him most – the postseason – because their playoff success will hinge primarily on him.

Embiid’s Thoughts on Regular Season Success

Though the Sixers continue to rank among the best teams record-wise in the Eastern Conference, Embiid told Pompey that it won’t be enough if they can’t keep it up in the playoffs.

“It’s good, but it’s all about continuing it,” Embiid told Pompey. “You still have to be able to have that continuity and be able to take it further into the second half of the season and in the playoffs.

“It’s good, but it’s the regular season. That’s not what matters.”

Tyrese Maxey told Pompey that he believes the Sixers can step it up when the playoffs come.

“Certain teams flip the switch,” Maxey said. “Playoffs or championship teams flip that switch, and we have to be able to flip that switch post-All-Star break.

“I think we have the mentality, the guys, the talent, and camaraderie to do it.”

For the Sixers to make it to the NBA Finals alone, they’ll more than likely have to face the likes of the Boston Celtics, Milwaukee Bucks, and/or Cleveland Cavaliers to reach it. That will not be an easy path.