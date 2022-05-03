Optimism on Joel Embiid’s Return From Injury Following Latest Updates

The big story for the Philadelphia 76ers heading into the Eastern Conference semifinals is the status of MVP finalist Joel Embiid. After taking a blow to the face from Raptors forward Pascal Siakam, Embiid suffered a fractured orbital bone and a mild concussion. The All-Star center did not travel with the team to Miami, but there remains hope he can take the floor at some point in this series.

Before the action tipped off in Game 1, Chris Haynes provided an update on the situation. He reported Embiid will likely wear some form of mask, and the team remains optimistic he can return when these teams travel to Philly for games 3 and 4.

Sources have told me that the Sixers are already planning for a situation where Joel Embiid, when he returns, will have to wear some form of protective gear over his face. But, they’re optimistic and they’re hopeful that he could possibly return when the series shifts to Philadelphia.

Embiid has made it clear on multiple occasions that he will not be stopped in his pursuit of an NBA championship. He will do whatever it takes to get back on the floor as soon as possible. Wearing a mask did not deter him before, leaving the door open on him coming back once he clears concussion protocol.

Joel Embiid Already Back To Work

Since the initial news of the injury came out, all of the updates have been positive. So far, there has yet to be something striking down the idea of Embiid taking the floor with his teammates again this postseason.

Sixers head coach Doc Rivers gave another promising update during his media availability the day after Game 1. While he doesn’t want to get people’s hopes up, he said Embiid has been on the floor getting work in. There is still no set timetable for his potential return, and the team is operating with extreme caution.

Doc Rivers says he knows Joel Embiid was able to do a little bit yesterday and that he’s feeling a lot better, but also cautioned that he doesn’t want to give false hope for where he’s at in the return process — Kyle Neubeck (@KyleNeubeck) May 3, 2022

This is great news for the Sixers and their fans. Even if things are still a bit unclear, the fact that Embiid is able to be on the floor in some capacity is a huge step in the right direction.

Sixers Greatly Missing Joel Embiid’s Presence

It’s not surprising the Sixers missed Embiid in a huge way during their Game 1 loss. As the leader and focal point on both ends, filling the void he leaves is a big ask for the rest of the roster. Rivers experimented at center but finds himself in a tough spot.

One good thing that came about Embiid’s absence is the success of small-ball lineups. Paul Reed did well in his backup minutes, and Tobias Harris even held his own for short stretches at center. The only issue was the Heat quickly capitalized on the lack of size on the floor.

Heat center Bam Adebayo had his way against the Sixers’ smaller lineups. Rivers tried to give DeAndre Jordan minutes to have some size, but the veteran big man struggled greatly.

The Sixers stuck around for most of Game 1 but fell apart in the second half. Based on these updates, they could be well on their way to much-needed reinforcements.