Joel Embiid Takes Hilarious Dig at Tyrese Maxey Following Injury Return

The Philadelphia 76ers have benefitted from Tyrese Maxey returning to the lineup after an 18-game absence due to his fractured foot. However, it has been clear that he is still kicking off the rust. In the two games he has played since returning, Maxey has logged 45 total minutes. In this time he has produced 21 points, three assists, and two rebounds while shooting just 9-of-24 (37.5%) from the field and 2-of-8 (25%) from beyond the three-point arc.

These numbers do not reach the high standard that Maxey is held to and Joel Embiid was quick to point this out. When speaking to the media following the recent victory over the Pelicans, Embiid put it, “He’s been trash, but he’s getting better. Today was better than the first New Orleans game. He was really bad the first game. He’s getting better over time,” per Justin Grasso of Sports Illustrated.

Maxey’s Thoughts

It should be noted that Maxey was quick to agree with his superstar teammate. In each of the first two games since returning, the 22-year-old has come off the bench. Doc Rivers revealed this to be the continued plan as he shakes off the rust and remains on a minutes limit.

Maxey admitted this has been a bit of an adjustment as he started all 15 games before getting injured as well as 74 of the 75 games he played last season. As he joked, “It’s a lot different. I had a heat pack today (Monday) because when I got in the last game, I got a quick pass from Jo (Embiid) and he wanted me to shoot it. And I was like, ‘I just got in, bruh’,” per Ky Carlin of SixersWire.

Tyrese Maxey receives a standing ovation as he checks in at home for the first time since November 👏 Sixers-Pelicans is live on the NBA App.

The Kentucky product has never been one to let anything ruin his positive outlook and made sure this was clear as well. After discussing the adjustments of coming off the bench Maxey concluded by saying, I’m just really glad to be back out there. Starting, off the bench, it really doesn’t matter. I’m happy to be back out there,” per Ky Carlin of SixersWire.

Maxey’s Next Steps

The Sixers will need to work through the growing pains of bringing Maxey back into the rotation, but it is clear the value he brings. His eye-popping pace and additional ball-handling are necessary on this roster. While his numbers have taken a slight dip since returning, he is still averaging a career-high 21.4 points per game this season and shooting 40.9% on three-point attempts.

It is no surprise to see him taking a little time to find his footing, but this is not something that should be a long-term concern. There is still over half the season remaining and this is the longest time Maxey has been away from basketball due to injury. The Sixers have a manageable stretch ahead which could allow Maxey to see some more expanded minutes as long as his body is ready to take it.

Hopefully, the injury bug is in the Sixers’ rearview mirror and they can begin building the necessary chemistry to reach their ceiling as a team. Last night’s 120-111 victory over the Pelicans marked just the eighth game the trio of Maxey, Embiid, and James Harden have taken the floor together. The young guard will be needed when it matters most and now the focus will be on getting him to return to the impressive level he has proven to play at in the past.