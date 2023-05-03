Joel Embiid Singles Out James Harden After Winning MVP

After Joel Embiid was announced as the NBA’s Most Valuable Player this season, the Philadelphia 76ers star singled out James Harden for the impact he’s had on him while also praising both his sacrifice and his abilities as a playmaker during his MVP press conference.

“James is, man, I don’t even know where to start. I think since he’s been here, I think he won’t tell me that, but I think he kinda made his goal for me to be the MVP. He’s given up a lot, and obviously, I’ve always said it, he’s the best playmaker I’ve ever played with, and he’s the best playmaker in probably the NBA,” Embiid said.

Embiid explained how Harden has helped him when the two take the floor together and what Harden’s support for Embiid after winning the award meant to him.

“He’s been helping me as far as getting me easy opportunities, whether it’s scoring the ball or just be a better basketball player on and off the court. He was just extremely happy for me, just like they (the Sixers players) all were, and that meant a lot for me. That meant a lot to me to know that your teammates care about you as much as I care about them,” Embiid added.

Harden was seen embracing an emotional Embiid after the NBA had announced that the latter had won the award.

James Harden won the league’s Most Valuable Player award back in 2018 during his days with the Houston Rockets.

Sam Hinkie Celebrates Joel Embiid Winning MVP

After it had been confirmed that Embiid had won the league’s MVP award this season, former Sixers general manager Sam Hinkie posted his own reaction to Embiid winning the award.

Hinkie tweeted out a video clip of the 2006 Will Smith-led movie called, “The Pursuit of Happyness” with the caption “Dream dreams.”

Hinkie was the Sixers’ general manager when they drafted Embiid back in 2014 and remained with the team until stepping down in 2016 before Embiid made his debut in Philadelphia. Evidently, seeing the player he originally drafted win the league’s most prestigious award for a player is something that he cares about.

Hinkie has not had a job in the NBA since leaving the Sixers.

Doc Rivers Reveals Recent Conversation With James Harden

After Harden got himself some publicity following an incident in Las Vegas, Doc Rivers revealed to Heavy Sports’ Steve Bulpett that beforehand, he gave Harden permission to go out to Vegas between when the Sixers’ series with the Brooklyn Nets ended, and their series with the Boston Celtics began.

“It’s funny,” Rivers said. “James called me before he went, and I was like, ‘So what? Do it.’ Dennis Rodman went to Vegas. They asked me about it, and I said, ‘We had three days off.’ I told them to do whatever they want. He’s a grown man. I didn’t care.

“Don’t hit anybody, but, you know …” Rivers added, trailing off into a laugh.

Harden was caught on video smacking someone in the face during his trip to Vegas.

Footage of James Harden smacking someone in the face in Las Vegas The Sixers had a few days off and James Harden decided to go to Vegas earlier this week (Via @TMZ_Sports ) pic.twitter.com/RGPLiTylXQ — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) April 28, 2023

Though the video went viral, Harden did not face any penalties from the NBA for his actions.