Joel Embiid Disrespected in MVP Race After Earth-Shattering Sixers Performances

If last week proved anything, it’s that it’s Joel Embiid’s world, and we’re all just living in it. The Philadelphia 76ers superstar has been explosive since returning from injury, reminding everyone that the two-time MVP runner-up isn’t going anywhere.

Nonetheless, last week didn’t do much to raise Embiid’s MVP stock, per Dan Favale of Bleacher Report. Favale had Embiid tied for 10th along with Kevin Durant. Though, to his credit, Favale upped Embiid’s rank from “unranked” last week, so, marginal improvement?

Per Favale, there’s one thing holding Embiid back from a higher slot: availability.

“Embiid leads the NBA in scoring and remains an utterly dominant force. But I don’t feel comfortable putting someone who ranks outside the top 125 in minutes played higher. The Sixers have outscored opponents by 104 points with him on the floor—a top-35 mark. His case will strengthen as he remains available or weaken following the return of James Harden.”

Embiid Putting Together A Renewed MVP Push

Over his last six games, Joel Embiid has been unstoppable. He’s dumping in 35.7 points per game, 9.3 rebounds, and shooting 56.1 percent from the floor. Embiid is once again leading the league in scoring, an even more impressive feat when one realizes that seven players are scoring 30.0 points or more per game this season.

Even if the Process Sixers never win a title, we traded three years of crappy basketball to watch Joel Embiid play for (hopefully) a decade. I’d make that deal every time. — Bryan Toporek (@btoporek) December 12, 2022

Defensively, the Sixers are also close to the top of the heap. Embiid came into the season wanting the league’s best defense, and while that might be difficult once Maxey and Harden are operating at full strength, Philly’s defense currently stands as the fourth-best in the league. As the anchor of the team, Embiid deserves credit, even if De’Anthony Melton’s otherworldly defense this season is a huge reason for the boost.

And, according to Andrew Unterberger of The Rights to Ricky Sanchez, Embiid is only headed in one direction from here: up.

“Every game, even the ones where he scores 50+, he still feels like he’s leaving points on the board. Last year, he didn’t really get going until late December, and any Process neophyte knows January is always the month where Embiid just plops his ass down on the rest of the league like it’s a Whoopee Cushion. Assuming good health — ah, that — there’s more and better still to come with Joel.”

Embiid Reveals Key to Improved Performances with Sixers

In the past, Embiid was prone to taking the ball on the baseline and looking for ways to bully his way to the rim, be it by rolling or fading. Unfortunately, both of those looks often were low-shot probability looks.

Now, though, Embiid is finding another way to score: at the nail. The nail is the place on the court directly in the middle of the free throw line. It’s easier for players to feed Embiid the ball there and forces opposing defenses to think twice before sending two defenders, which would often leave the paint open for a cutting PJ Tucker (if the Sixers would, you know, utilize cuts).

Embiid opened up about that transition recently, per Kyle Neubeck of Philly Voice.

“I’ve gone away from really posting up a lot because teams double and it’s harder to double at the nail and the elbow,” Embiid said Friday. “It has been working so well for me. So I just try to work on every shot possible, because you’re never going to know what can come of it. The goal of it is to make sure I’m ready for anything in the playoffs.”