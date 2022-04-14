Joel Embiid Challenges Sixers Teammate at Hard Practice: ‘Locking His A** Up’

Everything is ratcheted up a few notches in the NBA playoffs, including practices at the end of the week. Several Philadelphia 76ers players jogged off the court on Thursday wearing mean mugs after Doc Rivers put them through three intrasquad scrimmages.

Things got heated, too. Joel Embiid threw on his trusty “troll” hat and threw it at Tobias Harris. Embiid wanted Harris to match his championship intensity, something everyone on the Sixers’ roster is going to have to bring against the Toronto Raptors.

“If Tobias talks [to the media] he’ll tell you, I was locking his a** up,” Embiid told reporters on Thursday, “and I was talking to him and I was letting him know, and he was getting mad but he knows that it’s not personal. I want him to be better, and I want all of them to be better.”

That message was sent at a brisk practice two days before Game 1, via some friendly trash-talking among teammates.

“That’s the only way I know and like I’ve always said, I’m not here to worry about people’s feelings,” Embiid said. “I want to win and to be able to win, I need everybody and I need to challenge them.”

"If Tobias talks he will tell you, I was locking his ass up and I was letting him know." Joel sounds like a dang menace in practice 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/2hBXEzjdSG — NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) April 14, 2022

Embiid showed up at training camp in the best shape of his life, crowing about how he wanted to dominate and lock up a title for Philly. The All-Star center looked leaner – less Shirley Temples? — and talked more like a leader. Embiid still likes to have fun, of course — but when it’s time to get serious and go to work, he does. And he expects everyone around him to do the same.

“I don’t think I have a certain way to approach guys,” Embiid said. “I’m still going to be myself. I’m going to challenge guys, get on them, I’m going to push them … and these guys understand that. They understand that it’s not personal.”

Doc Rivers: ‘They Played Hard Today’

Rivers confirmed Embiid’s report of hard practice, adding there was a “bit of a breakthrough” in terms of offensive execution. The head coach liked the way his guys competed on Thursday, although the trash-talking caused guys to lose their focus at one point. They quickly reined it in and got back on track.

“I like it as long as you can still focus and concentrate through it,” Rivers said. “I thought at one point there was too much talk and we stopped executing, but then we started executing through the talk and that’s good.”

Doc Rivers on today's spirited @sixers practice: "They played hard today. I thought they really competed. It was a good practice… Today, you could see a little bit of a breakthrough, of execution offensively, defensively getting it, ball movement vs. switching & trapping." — Lauren Rosen (@LaurenMRosen) April 14, 2022

The Sixers haven’t played a game since Sunday (April 10). They went through two intrasquad scrimmages on Wednesday, then three on Thursday. Rivers has been preaching transition defense, offensive rebounding, and “continued pace” which is ball movement.

“I thought today you could see a little bit of a breakthrough,” Rivers said. “You know, just execution offensively, defensively getting it, ball moving versus switching and trapping.”

James Harden Feeling Healthy, Running Sprints

James Harden missed the regular-season finale due to “left hamstring injury recovery.” It’s something he’s been managing all year. And nothing to worry about, according to Harden. He has been running sprints and working in the weight room to ensure the injury won’t bother him. Harden feels as close to 100% as he’s going to feel heading into the postseason.

“No, it’s good,” Harden said about his hamstring. “I’ve actually been doing some sprints and some hamstring work this week so it’s really good for me, to be able to prepare myself for this first round.”

James Harden says he has no issues with his left hamstring. Did some stretches and exercises for it. Any discomfort? “Nah. I’m ready to hoop.” #Sixers #HereTheyCome pic.twitter.com/fSQ1B5xAIn — Michael Greger (@mike_greger) April 14, 2022

Harden was asked if he feels any added pressure following the midseason trade from Brooklyn. The way things ended there could have made lesser men crack.

“Pressure? No, I feel good,” Harden said. “I’m ready to hoop, there’s nothing to it.”