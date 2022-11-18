Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey Battle at Sixers Practice

Tyrese Maxey fired off a reminder to the masses after his teammate dropped 59 points on Sunday night: “Joel Embiid is very good at basketball.” No further explanation or context was needed. Embiid had just turned in one of the greatest performances in Philadelphia 76ers franchise history.

On Thursday, four days later, the fun-loving Sixers teammates were keeping it light and messing around at practice. Maxey and Embiid engaged in a half-court shooting competition, laughing and joking as they took turns launching bombs from the logo. The theme was a simple one: anything you can do I can do better.

The not-so-heated battle ended in a 2-2 tie, with Maxey shouting “Routine!” upon swishing a really deep one. To which Embiid replied: “Love it.” The dynamic duo also went at each other in a friendly game of 1-on-1 after practice.

a friendly little half court shot competition. pic.twitter.com/dTa7S8Afwx — Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) November 18, 2022

Maxey looks reenergized since Embiid returned from a lengthy bout with the flu. It’s been a grind for the Big Fella who has been battling back from a foot injury (plantar fasciitis), as well as rehabbing from offseason surgeries on his left index finger and right thumb. Finally, things are getting close to normal.

“It’s good to see him back,” Maxey told reporters, via Justin Grasso. “He’s having a lot of fun. I think you can tell he’s hitting his groove, honestly. Whatever he had with his foot kind of messed him up. I thought he was in really good shape, then his foot kind of messed with him. Then he got sick. That messes with your wind. And now I think he’s finally hitting his stride. He’s just really good at basketball.”

Tyrese Maxey and Joel Embiid going 1-on-1 after practice #Sixers pic.twitter.com/oYuVAk4yOv — Ky Carlin (@Ky_Carlin) November 17, 2022

Sixers Rule 3 Players Out vs. Bucks

The Sixers return to action for the first time since Embiid’s historic night resulted in a 105-98 win over Utah. Yes, the team has had five full days to rest up for the Milwaukee Bucks (11-3), the No. 2 seed in the East. Tip-off is slated for 7:30 p.m. at Wells Fargo Center.

They will go into Friday’s matchup down three players: James Harden (right foot tendon strain), Furkan Korkmaz (left knee effusion), and Jaden Springer (right quad strain). Harden isn’t expected back until December 3 at the earliest. The one-time MVP told reporters he’s on pace to return in two weeks barring any setbacks.

“I feel good. On pace,” Harden said, via Ky Carlin. “Starting to slowly ramp it up a little bit. I’ve been running on a treadmill with some resistance and things like that.”

James Harden is working with resistance bands after Sixers shootaround: pic.twitter.com/cxLSRXGjFA — Noah Levick (@NoahLevick) November 18, 2022

Milwaukee Bucks ‘Favorites’ to Land Jae Crowder

There had been some very brief rumblings about the Sixers possibly pursuing Jae Crowder in a trade. Don’t bet on it. The Bucks are the “favorites” to acquire the disgruntled Suns forward, according to Bleacher Report’s Jake Fischer. Milwaukee shooting guard Grayson Allen — out with a right ankle sprain — could be on the move in either a direct swap or a three-team deal.