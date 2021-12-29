Joel Embiid Trolls Young Sixers Teammate: ‘You Were Trash’

It’s all fun and games when you score a much-needed road victory, even if you almost let it slip away in the fourth quarter. After Joel Embiid turned in another dominating performance – 36 points and 11 rebounds in 34 minutes – the MVP candidate let his starting point guard have it.

Embiid was joined at the post-game interview podium by Tyrese Maxey. The two players started cracking up as they reviewed the stat sheet from the Sixers’ 114-109 victory on Tuesday night. As Maxey is still settling into his seat, Embiid pulls his mask down and says: “Tyrese, you were trash tonight, 2-for-11. You looked like me two years ago when I had zero points. You were terrible.”

Neither player could control their laughter, with Maxey adding: “I air-balled twice.” His final stat line: five points, one assist, one turnover while going 2-for-11 from the field in 36 minutes. Terrible indeed.

It was easy to smile with a second straight win in the books. The team closes out its three-game road trip on Thursday, December 30 against the Brooklyn Nets. The Sixers should have reinforcements for that one, too.

Shake Milton, Andre Drummond Clear Protocols

The Sixers held an intra-squad scrimmage (via The Inquirer’s Keith Pompey) on Wednesday at Kean University in New Jersey. That detail isn’t very interesting on its own; however, Andre Drummond participated in it after clearing COVID-19 protocols. The reserve center could be back on the bench against the Nets. Ditto for backup point guard Shake Milton.

Meanwhile, Danny Green continues to sit out after testing positive on December 22. He was forced to reschedule a much-anticipated ring ceremony on Tuesday night in Toronto. Matisse Thybulle has replaced Green in the starting five over the past three games.

Embiid Trolls Drake on Twitter

The Sixers’ social media team started a fun new contest where they ask players to “Pin/Retweet/Delete” old Twitter posts. In the latest installment, Embiid is shown three separate messages including a 2017 post that reads: “Trust the Process.” Embiid retweets that one then pins a 2013 tweet saying: “Gotta run the floor like a cheetah, be physical in the paint like Amare [Stoudemire], rebound like Reggie Evans, pass like Marc Gasol, block like [Serge] Ibaka!!”

The one that Embiid deletes? Well, it shows a very young Embiid posing alongside famed rapper (and Toronto Raptors superfan) Drake. No hard feelings, though. Embiid laughs it off by explaining that he had to choose one.

Jokes aside, Embiid is enjoying a historic season while putting himself in the same company as Sixers greats Wilt Chamberlain and Allen Iverson. He became the first Philly player to score 30+ points in six straight road games after dropping 36 points on Toronto. Iverson accomplished the feat in 2006 and the only other Sixer to do it was Chamberlain. Remarkable.