Sixers Provide Update on Joel Embiid Injury Scare

Every time Joel Embiid’s name is nixed from the Philadelphia 76ers‘ starting lineup, it naturally invites fear, speculation, and (did I mention fear?) sweltering anxiety over the big man’s health status. The former Kansas Jayhawk has battled injuries throughout his career, including one during last season’s playoffs that effectively ended the Sixers’ season.

So when it came out that Embiid didn’t travel to Cleveland for Philadelphia’s third preseason game, the natural follow-up was ‘oh no, what now?‘. Thankfully, Joe Vardon of The Athletic put to bed any fears that the Sixers star was facing any renewed injury concerns.

“Joel Embiid (personal training plan) did not make the trip to Cleveland for tonight’s preseason game against the Cavs. The Sixers say he is healthy, just wasn’t going to play tonight,” Vardon tweeted

The “personal training plan” is Philadelphia’s best effort at keeping Embiid healthy after a summer of surgery and healing.

Embiid Had Surgery on Thumb Over Summer

At the end of May, Shams Charania of The Athletic reported that Embiid went under the knife to repair his injured right thumb and left index finger.

“76ers’ Joel Embiid underwent surgery Monday to repair his right thumb injury, per the team, and he also had a procedure to repair an injury to his left index finger. Neither procedure is expected to impact Embiid’s availability for training camp,” Charania tweeted

As expected, Embiid missed no time during training camp after the finger surgeries. But the team has also been quite careful with its superstar center so far during the preseason. Embiid sat out of Philadelphia’s first preseason game against the Brooklyn Nets last Monday before taking the floor for 18 minutes against the Cavaliers last Wednesday.

But Embiid made the most of his 18 minutes, logging 12 points and six rebounds against a Cleveland team that featured its own All-Star big man Jarrett Allen. Embiid’s display against Allen showed just how significant the gap is between Embiid and the next tier of great centers. Joined by reigning MVP Nikola Jokic and Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo, Embiid forms an elite trio of present-day basketball bigs. The next tier, including Allen, Suns star DeAndre Ayton, and Memphis’ Jaren Jackson, Jr. might all be All-Stars, but they are far from All-Worlds.

But that “All-World” status isn’t limited to the box score. There’s a second angle to being the best player on one’s team: playoff hopes naturally rise and fall with the star’s availability. Unfortunately for the Sixers and Embiid, he hasn’t always been the model of health.

And during training camp, Embiid opened up on those health issues, conceding his thumb might not yet be 100%.

Embiid’s Thumb ‘Still Not The Same’ Following Surgery

Speaking with reporters during training camp two weeks ago, Embiid explained how he’s dealing with the medically repaired thumb, offering a grim update on where things currently stand.

“It’s still not the same,” Embiid admitted to reporters on Thursday of training camp. “I don’t think it will ever be the same. You work with it. You get used to it, and I’m sure it’s gonna be fine.”

No, a thumb injury isn’t the same as an ACL tear or Achilles rupture. But it’s a crucial part of a basketballer’s game nonetheless, especially centers, who use their thumb to guide the ball to the rim on layups or hooks. But Embiid is nothing if not an ultimate gamer; if anyone can learn how to play through the awkwardness, it’s Embiid.