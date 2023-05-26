Ex-Sixers Star Name-Drops Michael Jordan, LeBron James in Jimmy Butler Rant

Former Philadelphia 76ers star Jrue Holiday singled out Jimmy Butler when talking about how things went down between Holiday’s current team, the Milwaukee Bucks, and the Miami Heat when they played in the first round of the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

Holuday talked about what it was like to cover Butler while talking with Ros Gold-Onwude on “Sideline Stroll with Ros.”

“I play defense to go against the best players, no matter what position or however it may be. While I was in it, I was hot. I’m getting my ass busted. And then he [Butler] started talking s*** in the last game. And that’s what competitors do, and Jimmy is the ultimate competitor. But you hate losing. I hate losing.”

Holiday then named some of the greatest players to ever play to illustrate how hard it was to stop Butler.

“A lot of the plays Jimmy Butler made, there was nothing that I could do. There’s nothing that anybody could do. It didn’t matter if it was Brook (Lopez) on him, if it was LeBron James or Michael Jordan on him. It didn’t matter who was on him. Jimmy was playing at a different level.”

The Bucks would go on to lose to the Heat in five games.

Proposed Trade Swaps Ben Simmons For Jordan Poole

Ben Stinar of Sports Illustrated proposed a trade between the Brooklyn Nets and Golden State Warriors involving ex-Sixer Ben Simmons. The following would happen between the two teams.

Warriors receive: Ben Simmons

Nets receive: Jordan Poole

Stinar explained why it would be worth it on the Warriors end to take on Simmons.

“Simmons was once among the best young rising stars in the league.

“The former LSU star has fallen off over the last few seasons (and dealt with injuries), but he can play a pivotal role for the Warriors,” Stinar said.

Stinar added that the Warriors’ success with another previously failed no. 1 pick could inspire them to try to do the same with Simmons.

“When next season begins, Simmons will only be 27 years old, and the Warriors have an excellent history of getting the best out of players.

“Andrew Wiggins had the reputation of being a draft bust, but in his third season with the franchise, he started in the 2022 NBA All-Star Game (and helped the Warriors win the title).”

Stinar said that because the Warriors are not good on defense statistically, they could use someone like Simmons.

“In 2023, the Warriors ranked just 21st in opponents’ points per game (116.6 PPG) and 25th in blocks per game (4.0).

“Therefore, it’s clear they need to look for players who can help them on defense.”

GM Floats Kawhi Leonard as Trade Package For Joel Embiid

An NBA GM told Heavy Sports’ Sean Deveney what it would take to pry Joel Embiid away from the Sixers and which player specifically could be acquired in return for Embiid.

“It would have to be a star, a proven star,” the GM said. “They want one player back, an even swap. There are not many who fit that with Embiid. Kawhi (Leonard) might be the only guy who really fits, a guy they (the Clippers) might be willing to move off of and who would be in the same category as Embiid, a guy (Morey) would even consider. I am not even sure Paul George would fit. It would have to be Kawhi. That is just my guess. That’s how strong they are on Joel.