Former No. 10 Pick Floated as ‘Solid Option’ as Sixers’ Free Agent Target

The Philadelphia 76ers have more or less run back their squad for the 2023-24 season while adding Patrick Beverley and Mo Bamba to the squad. Ky Carlin of Sixers Wire floated another buy-low player they could add to the team – Justise Winslow.

“While oft-injured, Winslow is a more than solid option this late in free agency. He can handle the ball, he can defend at a high level, his basketball IQ is high, and he has good size to help on the glass. As mentioned, the availability with him is a concern. He’s only played 114 out of a possible 309 games since the start of the 2019-20 season, but he might be worth a flier for Philadelphia,” Carlin wrote.

Winslow was drafted No. 10 by the Miami Heat in 2015. He has experience playing with De’Anthony Melton during his time with the Memphis Grizzlies and won the NCAA Title with former Sixers lottery pick Jahlil Okafor in 2015 before coming to the NBA. Since coming to the NBA, Winslow has struggled to stay on the floor due to injuries, which could help the Sixers sign him for cheap.

Kelly Oubre Jr. Floated as Free Agent Target

If the Sixers want wing depth, Adam Aaronson of The Rights of Ricky Sanchez delved into why Kelly Oubre Jr. could be who they’re looking for.

“A more traditional wing option would be Kelly Oubre Jr., whose main calling card at this juncture is his high-volume three-point shooting. Oubre Jr. has the quick trigger, frame, and athleticism of a prototypical 3-and-D win,” Aaronson wrote.

Aaronson added that there are some flaws in Oubre’s game, particularly with his shooting efficiency.

“The problem is, even when accounting for his massive volume, there is not much evidence that Oubre Jr. is anything more than an average shooter. He has made at least 35 percent of his three-point attempts in just one season in his career and has shot below 70 percent from the free throw line in two of the last three years.”

Despite his worrisome efficiency, Aaronson concluded by saying that adding Oubre would be worth a look.

“He is someone who, at least at some point, has been good enough to warrant more than a minimum contract. He averaged over 20 points per game last season, a career-high, and that is worth something in theory, even for someone whose true shooting percentage was well below the league average.”

Sixers Named as ‘Possible Landing Spot’ for Pascal Siakam

Though he made it sound as though a trade isn’t likely, Matt Moore of Action Network mentioned the Sixers as one of the three teams who could potentially acquire Toronto Raptors star Pascal Siakam.

“There was a lot of chuckling when I brought up reporting out of Toronto that the Raptors were exploring deals for Pascal Siakam,” Moore wrote. “The Hawks, Thunder, and Sixers (in a multi-team trade) were among those mentioned as possible landing spots if Toronto does actually move the All-NBA forward.”

With James Harden remaining steadfast on his trade request, the Sixers could resolve that situation by acquiring Siakam.