Former Celtics Champion Has Strong Words For Sixers Star Joel Embiid

After the Philadelphia 76ers defeated the Portland Trail Blazers to win their fourth straight game, former Boston Celtics champion Kendrick Perkins took to Twitter to single both the Sixers and Joel Embiid out as threats in the Eastern Conference.

“Joel Embiid and the 76ers are a LEGIT threat to the Celtics and Bucks in the Eastern Conference!!!! Btw Doc Rivers been coaching his ass off. Carry the hell on,” Perkins said.

Joel Embiid and the 76ers are a LEGIT threat to the Celtics and Bucks in the Eastern Conference!!!! Btw Doc Rivers been coaching his ass off. Carry the hell on… — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) January 20, 2023

Embiid has been on a tear during this four-game winning streak. In 34.5 minutes a game, Embiid is averaging 34.5 points, nine rebounds, and two blocks a game while shooting 54.2 percent from the field and 43.8 percent from three. Putting up numbers like that when the Sixers have been winning will strengthen Embiid’s Most Valuable Player campaign.

With the Sixers’ success as of late, they are now tied with the Bucks for the second seed in the Eastern Conference standings but are four and a half games in back of the Celtics for the first seed.

Embiid Rises Up in MVP Rankings

Embiid’s play of late has garnered him more recognition as an MVP candidate. In the January 20 edition of NBA MVP rankings, Michael C. Wright ranked Embiid no. 3 among MVP candidates, behind only Nikola Jokic and Jayson Tatum. Wright explained why he had Embiid ranked as high as he is.

“The steady rise continues. Embiid missed three straight games from Jan. 4-8 but returned with a vengeance, averaging 34.0 ppg, 9.5 rpg, and 1.8 bpg in the six games since. The Sixers have won four in a row on their current five-game West road trip and have won eight of their first 10 games in January to move into a second-place tie with the Bucks in the East.”

Wright then used a quote from Doc Rivers to illustrate that Embiid’s play with Harden will play a factor in how the Sixers fare as a team this season.

“‘I think we’re good, and I think we can be really, really good,’ Philadelphia coach Doc Rivers said. Much of that depends on Embiid’s continued production on both ends of the floor, as the big man and James Harden seem to be hitting their stride.”

While Embiid may not be no. 1, he’s risen up two spots, as he was ranked no. 5 in Wright’s rankings the previous week.

Embiid Responds to Hakeem Olajuwon’s Criticism

While talking about players in the modern NBA, Hall of Fame center Hakeem Olajuwon heavily critiqued Embiid’s methods on offense.

“He’s got all the moves, but leveraging the moves is different. Why would he be shooting threes?” Olajuwon asked Ballard. “He has the advantage every night, and if I have the advantage, I’m going to wear you out.”

“But threes? ‘That’s settling! When I’m tired, I settle. You don’t settle when you’re trying to win. You don’t start the game settling!”

Embiid responded to Olajuwon’s remarks, noting that the game is different now for centers like him compared to when Olajuwon played.

“It’s funny when you’ve got these old guys always talking about posting up, ‘you need to spend time in the paint,’ and all that stuff,” Embiid said, per Rich Hofmann of The Athletic. “You can’t win this way anymore. It’s not the fricking 90s or 80s like it used to be. So, they must not have any basketball IQ.”