5-Time All-Star Linked to Sixers After Latest Development

There is another possible buyout target on the horizon that the Philadelphia 76ers could look into – Kevin Love. On February 15, Shams Charania of The Athletic reported that Love and the Cleveland Cavaliers were finalizing a buyout, though he brought up a conference rival as a possible suitor for Love.

“The Cleveland Cavaliers and Kevin Love are finalizing a contract buyout, with the Miami Heat expected to emerge as a suitor for the five-time All-Star should the sides finalize parting ways,” Charania said.

Though a buyout has not been finalized yet, Eliot Shorr-Parks of 94WIP explained on a February 16 episode of “Clap Your Hands” with Kyle Neubeck of PhillyVoice why he believes Love could be an option for the Sixers.

“I know they (play) different positions, but (Love) is better than (Furkan Korkmaz). In my opinion, he’s better than (Montrezl Harell) when you look at what he can do on the offensive side. And who knows if Kevin Love would want to come here? I would think he would. It makes a ton of sense. They have a chance to win a title,” Shorr-Parks said.

On top of being a five-time all-star, Love would also bring championship experience having won the title with the Cavaliers in 2016 and appearing in the NBA Finals the following two seasons.

Sixers Insider Explains Why Sixers Don’t Need Love

Though Shorr-Parks likes the addition of Love, Neubeck explained the possible issues that would come if Love was brought in the Sixers.

“I think Kevin Love would get torched in the playoffs. I don’t think he’s doing much,” Neubeck said. “If they didn’t have Georges Niang, I could see the argument for bringing in Love. You play him next to Joel and say, ‘Kevin, you just stand out there and bomb threes,’ but that’s Niang’s job. He fills that niche, so I don’t think Kevin Love makes a lot of sense on this team.”

Neubeck went on to say that if Niang wasn’t on the roster, then it would make more sense.

“If Niang had gotten moved or was not on the team, I see the vision there. It’s a power forward who can’t defend but they have Joel behind him, and he’s going to benefit Joel a ton on offense, but I don’t see the vision on this team with this roster so it’s just not worth it.”

Because the Sixers have a full roster, they would also have to cut someone to make room for Love.

Patrick Beverley Also Listed As Buyout Target

On the February 15 episode of “Locked on Sixers,” Keith Pompey explained why bringing in Patrick Beverley could help the Sixers.

“I believe if you could get somebody like (Patrick Beverley), that can give you a mental edge,” Pompey said. “I can see (Beverley) chirping, doing something against Boston, against Milwaukee, against Cleveland, getting underneath guys’ skin. So if I had an opportunity to go out and get that guy just to be an agitator off the bench, I think I would really look into it.”

Play

Video Video related to 5-time all-star linked to sixers after latest development 2023-02-17T17:40:01-05:00

In 45 games with the Los Angeles Lakers this season, Beverley averaged 6.4 points, 3.1 rebounds, and 2.6 assists a game while shooting 40.2 percent from the field and 34.8 percent from three. Unlike Love, Beverley is currently available on the free agent market.