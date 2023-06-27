Last Season’s Eastern Conference-Shifting Buyout Signing Pitched For Sixers

The Philadelphia 76ers were linked to last season’s Eastern Conference-shifting buyout signing with the NBA Finals runner-up Miami Heat, Kevin Love, by NBC Philadelphia’s Noah Levick — who believes revisiting the buyout talks with the 2016 NBA Championship big man could make sense during the 2023 offseason.

“Love reportedly talked with the Sixers in February before deciding to join the Heat,” Levick prefaced before saying, “If he doesn’t stay in Miami, perhaps the Sixers will again be a possibility for Love. The five-time All-Star’s defensive rebounding, tremendous outlet passing, and willingness to fire up jumpers have remained valuable traits.”

Levick prefaced a report from Forbes’ Bryan Toporek about the Sixers’ free agent options, which seemingly won’t include the use of the team’s mid-level exception should their top unrestricted free agent return via a new contract or the exercising of his player option.

“As Bryan Toporek noted for Forbes, ‘there’s almost no scenario in which Harden returns and (the Sixers) get the $12.4 million non-taxpayer MLE,'” Levick prefaced before saying, “The Sixers won’t have access to the bi-annual exception because they used it last summer to sign Danuel House Jr. They’ll be able to sign players to minimum-salary contracts.”

Sixers Operating As Though James Harden Will Return

ESPN’s Brian Windhorst reported that the Sixers are operating as though James Harden will be returning on a long-term extension, turning down his player option for a much more lucrative payday.

“The 76ers are operating like they’ve got a good chance to keep James Harden,” Windhorst said. “Other teams out there that are Harden suitors seem to be looking elsewhere. I will say that a year ago, there was the same sort of uncertainty that James Harden emerged with this sort of surprising deal structure that he negotiated pretty much directly with [president of basketball operations] Daryl Morey. He doesn’t use an agent traditionally. He consults agents, but he really talks with Daryl directly. So, last year included a pay cut and an option for this upcoming season. I do not think he’s going to take that option for $35 million because I think he can get more just staying there.”

Windhorst was more concerned with what Harden’s return will look like, keeping just about every potential contract length on the table.

“The question to me is going to be if he remains in Philadelphia, what is that deal structure? Is he looking for a three- or four-year deal or does he sign short again? And what does Daryl Morey have in ancillary moves around him that he has discussed with him? I think James Harden is going to remain a 76er, but that doesn’t mean that there’s not some question marks surrounding how it’s going to play out,” Windhorst said.

Tobias Harris Sends Strong Message on ‘Casual’ Sixers Fans

Tobias Harris, a player on an expiring contract whose name has been mentioned in trade talks this offseason, sent a strong message to “casual” Sixers fans in an interview with NBC Sports Philadelphia published on June 26; saying that they would trade him for a Crumbl cookie.

"Casual Sixers fans, they'll trade me for a Crumbl Cookie." Tobias Harris chimes in on the trade speculation surrounding him. ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/8GdU3N9cYw — NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) June 27, 2023

“Casual Sixers fans, they’ll trade me for a Crumbl cookie,” Harris prefaced before saying, “But at the end of the day, they have to realize you’re not getting a 6-foot-9 forward back who can damn near shoot 40 percent from 3, guard other teams’ best player, shoot, post-up, drive, play 70-plus games a year.”

Harris’ deal could be a useful tool for the Sixers to add depth around Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey, and (presumably) Harden since the latter returning would mean the mid-level exception wouldn’t be available in free agency.