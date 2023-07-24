Knicks Writer: New York Has Assets to Land Sixers’ 33-Point-Per-Game Scorer

The New York Knicks have the assets to land the Philadelphia 76ers‘ 33-point-per-game scoring MVP, Joel Embiid — this, at least, according to Daily Knicks’ Jordanna Clark, who feels the Sixers failed the six-time All-Star big.

“The goal has been for Embiid to win a title for the Sixers, but the organization’s outlook to make it to that point isn’t looking good,” Clark prefaced before saying, “It wouldn’t be a shock for him to request a trade so that he could try to win a championship elsewhere, namely the Knicks. New York has the assets to get a deal done, and Embiid used to be represented by former CAA agent Leon Rose.”

Assuming Jalen Brunson would be off the table in negotiations per an edict from Rose, the Knicks would likely offer some combination of R.J. Barrett, Julius Randle, Mitchell Robinson, and a mixture of future draft picks and cost-controlled talents like Quentin Grimes and Jericho Sims.

Knicks a ‘Potential Landing Spot’ For Sixers’ Joel Embiid

Clark was addressing a rumor from PhillyVoice’s Keith Pompey, who reported that the Knicks are in fact a potential landing spot for Embiid if the 29-year-old ever requested a trade out of Philadelphia.

Could the Knicks be looking to acquire Joel Embiid?@PompeyOnSixers tells @EvCoRadio and @SamMitchellNBA it’s the worst kept secret in basketball. pic.twitter.com/w7C3fk4eE2 — SiriusXM NBA Radio (@SiriusXMNBA) July 22, 2023

“I would say the Knicks [are a potential Embiid landing spot],” Pompey prefaced before saying, “Leon Rose used to be his agent, Joel already owns a house up in New York, he’s had it for a while. And the worst-kept secret is that the Knicks have been compiling and keeping a whole of their first-round draft picks hoping and praying that Embiid asks out. If you add Joel Embiid to that team, that team is going to be catapulted to one of the top teams in the East. And I could see that absolutely happening.”

Posting and Toasting’s Russell Richardson believes it can actually be James Harden staying with the Sixers that could potentially drive Embiid away; despite conventional wisdom being the inverse.

“Like the rest of the league, the Knicks are waiting to see how the Harden saga impacts Joel Embiid’s happiness,” Richardson prefaced before saying, “This past weekend in the Hamptons, he seemed happy enough. Noticeably absent was James Harden, the star guard who wants to be traded from the team. Conventional wisdom seems to be that Embiid will request a trade if Harden leaves. Wouldn’t it be a fun twist if Harden staying is what drives Embiid away?”

James Harden’s Long-time Teammate in Sixers Trade Talks

Harden’s trade situation could have a domino effect on Embiid in the future, but it’s already having an effect on the present. Harden’s long-time teammate on the Sixers and Houston Rockets, PJ Tucker, is also in trade talks per HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto.

“PJ Tucker, Harden’s longtime teammate with the Rockets and Sixers, has come up in trade discussions between the 76ers and Clippers, league sources told HoopsHype,” Scotto wrote. “The Clippers covet Tucker’s ability to guard multiple positions and defend the league’s top opposing scorers. Tucker is owed $11 million this upcoming year and has a $11.54 million player option for the 2024-25 season.”

As Harden’s trade saga drags on through the summer, more of his Sixers teammates are seemingly subject to be drawn into the rumor mill.