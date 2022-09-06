Sixers Star Comes to the Defense of ‘Attacked’ Teammate

Basketball is unequivocally a team sport. While the NBA might be oriented around stars, with teams endeavoring in a never-ending hunt for stars (the Philadelphia 76ers included), the sport is a fairly simple one at the end of the day. Five players try to put an orange ball through a hoop while simultaneously preventing their opponent from doing the same.

And because of the game’s fluidity, team chemistry is critical to success. And what goes into chemistry? Talent, sure. Respect, camaraderie, accountability, and loyalty as well. And when it comes to the latter, there’s no shortage on the Sixers roster.

That was especially on display on Monday, when Sixers reserve Georges Niang offered up some support to his embattled Turkish teammate Furkan Korkmaz.

“Yo you good you need back up over there?,” Niang tweeted.

Yo you good you need back up over there? https://t.co/YHMdCalOaA — Georges Niang (@GeorgesNiang20) September 5, 2022

Over the weekend, Korkmaz was involved in an on-court scuffle against a trio of Georgian players during a EuroBasket game. After he was ejected, Korkmaz entered the tunnel towards the locker room, where, according to sportscaster Ismail Senol, the fighting continued.

After the game, Korkmaz explained his behavior and what went down on the court.

“As part of the game, he is going to say something and you are going to say something back. I reacted as a human being, as a man, I just showed a reaction,” Korkmaz said.