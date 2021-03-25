Raptors Star & Sixers Trade Target May Have Just Said Goodbye

In the weeks leading up to the NBA’s March 25 trade deadline, few players across the Association have generated as much press as Toronto Raptors star Kyle Lowry. With the Raptors reeling and multiple teams looking to beef up their rosters for the playoff run — including the Philadelphia 76ers — a trade involving Lowry feels likelier than ever before.

So, when he made his exit from the court following a 135-111 win over the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday, the gestures he offered cameras took on more weight than they might have otherwise.

While his basketball future may still lie in Toronto, it felt to some as though the six-time All-Star and 2019 NBA champion was saying goodbye to his current club.

Lowry Says Peace-Out

As he was entering the concourse after the Raptors’ big win — which ended the team’s nine-game losing streak — he took notice of the cameras and looked directly into them. At that point, he flashed dual peace signs, a moment that was screenshotted and shared via Twitter by The Associated Press’ Tim Reynolds.

Kyle Lowry, when he saw the cameras as he walked off the floor tonight for Toronto in Tampa. pic.twitter.com/FHK6q2Mdfe — Tim Reynolds (@ByTimReynolds) March 25, 2021

Given the multitude of trade rumors centered on his departure from the Great White North, Lowry’s gesture may have been more than just a moment of acknowledgment for the cameras. It may end up being his final farewell to the franchise and fans he has given everything to for the last nine years.

And his comments in the wake of the Raptors win may lend further credence to the notion that the 15-year veteran has played his last game for the club.

Although his agent vehemently denied the story later, a recent report indicated that Lowry has his sights on the Sixers — his hometown team — as his preferred deadline destination.

Lowry Breaks His Silence

During his post-game media availability, Lowry didn’t hold back in relaying his feelings about the upcoming trade deadline.

“I’mma be honest. Usually I b******t y’all, but tonight was kinda weird,” he said, as relayed by The Athletic’s Blake Murphy. “Of course, it woulda been crazier if it was in Toronto.”

Lowry offered additional insight into his thought process as the rumor mill continues to churn. As relayed by The Athletic’s Eric Koreen, he inferred that he still has unfinished business in Toronto, saying, “The story is not complete. My career is not complete.”

He also spoke about some of the things he has missed as the team has played its home games in Tampa instead of its Canadian home this season.

“I truly miss the fans. I miss the fans. I miss the atmosphere, the energy.”

As he spoke with the media, Lowry also received a surprise FaceTime call from Grammy-winning hip-hop star and Raptors super-fan Drake.

Lowry Makes an Impact

In what could be his last outing with the Raptors, Lowry played a key role in the win. The soon-to-be 35-year-old had a game-high nine assists and added eight points, five rebounds and a blocked shot in his 33 minutes on the floor.

Consequently, Toronto outscored Denver by an incredible 42 points when he was in the game.

Entering Wednesday night’s action, Lowry was averaging 17.6 points, 7.4 assists and 5.6 rebounds per contest.

