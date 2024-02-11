Sixers to Sign Kyle Lowry Following Hornets Buyout: Report

le The Philadelphia 76ers are getting some reinforcements. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported via his X account on February 10 that Kyle Lowry will sign with the Sixers once he completes his buyout with the Charlotte Hornets.

“Charlotte Hornets G Kyle Lowry has agreed on a contract buyout, clearing the way for him to sign with the Philadelphia 76ers upon clearing waivers,” Wojnarowski wrote.

Wojnarowski added that the Sixers appealed to Lowry because of his Philadelphia roots and his connection to Head Coach Nick Nurse.

“Lowry — who played his high school basketball at Cardinal Dougherty and college ball at Villanova — has long hoped to return to Philadelphia to join the Sixers. At 37 years old, Lowry gets the chance for the rest of this season with his old coach, Nick Nurse.”

Lowry started the season with the Miami Heat before they traded him to the Hornets for Terry Rozier. Lowry has been averaging 8.2 points, four rebounds, and 3.5 assists a game. He’s also been shooting 42.6% from the field and 38.5% from three.

While not the player he was when he played for the Raptors, he brings championship experience and perimeter defense. Lowry’s acquisition may also explain why the Sixers decided to trade Patrick Beverley, who plays similarly to Lowry.

Kyle Lowry Announces Return to Philadelphia

After Adrian Wojnarowski confirmed Kyle Lowry’s return to Philadelphia, Lowry posted a video on his personal Instagram. The video contained his high school highlights in Philadelphia before coming into the NBA while the song “I’m Coming Home” plays in the background. Lowry posted the caption, “Home is where the heart told me to go!! #breakthenewsmyself.”

Lowry’s career is on the backend, so it makes sense that he’d like to end things where they started. The new Sixer has had to work his way up since coming into the NBA in 2006. Originally starting as a late first-round pick, Lowry carved out a niche for himself before becoming an all-star with the Raptors in 2015.

After that, Lowry made five all-star teams in total, an All-NBA team, and won an NBA title. The question that remains is how he will factor into the rotation. Will he start beside Tyrese Maxey, giving him more defense in the backcourt, or will he lead the second unit? Nurse has experience with Lowry, so he’ll understand what he’s still capable of.

Sixers Were Kyle Lowry’s ‘Priority’ Before Buyout

Two days before the Hornets bought out Kyle Lowry, NBA Insider Marc Stein reported Lowry’s interest in joining the Sixers.

“Kyle Lowry is Philadelphia’s priority in the buyout market if Lowry indeed negotiates his release from Charlotte,” Stein reported via his X account on February 8.

In other words, the Sixers were on Lowry’s radar before the Hornets released him. With Joel Embiid out for the foreseeable future, the Sixers will need all the help they can get. Lowry is not an all-star anymore, but he should still help the Sixers with what he has left.

After adding Lowry, the Sixers have two open roster spots. Lowry going there may have been a foregone conclusion before it happened, but the Sixers will have competition for other players who have it the free agent market.