Kyrie Irving Calls Out Sixers’ Daryl Morey Over James Harden Situation

With James Harden and Philadelphia 76ers‘ President of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey still at an impasse regarding his trade request, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported the latest development on Harden calling Morey a liar while vowing never to play for him again. In Wojnarowski’s report, he called Harden “disgruntled.”

Dallas Mavericks star and former Harden teammate Kyrie Irving responded to Wojnarowski’s report via his personal Twitter, calling out Morey in the process.

“Is he Disgruntled Adrian?? Or is he holding Darryl Morey accountable for his dishonesty and lack of transparency throughout the contract negotiation process this summer?”

Is he Disgruntled Adrian?? Or is he holding Darryl Morey accountable for his dishonesty and lack of transparency throughout the contract negotiation process this summer? — Chief Hélà 🤞🏾 (@KyrieIrving) August 14, 2023

Irving and Harden played together on the Brooklyn Nets from 2021 to 2022 before Harden made a trade request off the Nets. Though things did not end well between Harden and the Nets, it appears there are no hard feelings on Irving’s part.

Irving evidently believes Morey is to blame for how things turned out between Harden and the Sixers. Although if Harden truly wanted off the Sixers more than anything else, he would have opted out of his deal to test free agency.

Daryl Morey ‘Unmoved’ By James Harden Video: Report

After the video of Harden calling Morey a liar and vowing never to play for him again, Bleacher Report’s Jason Dumas reported that Harden’s words did not change Morey’s stance and will remain firm in how he approaches Harden’s trade request.

“Source: Daryl Morey is unmoved by James’ comments. He is holding firm in his stance that he will not trade him unless it makes the Sixers a better team,” Dumas wrote via his personal Twitter. “Meanwhile, I’m told James’ agent advised him against making that statement.”

Source: Daryl Morey is unmoved by James’ comments. He is holding firm in his stance that he will not trade him unless it makes the Sixers a better team. Meanwhile, I’m told James’ agent advised him against making that statement. — Jason Dumas (@JDumasReports) August 14, 2023

So neither side is budging off of their stance and is doing everything in their power to try to get what they want. Harden may want off the Sixers, but teams will not give up much for someone who is on an expiring contract and could be a flight risk next season. That poses a problem for Morey because he doesn’t want to simply get rid of Harden just to get him off the team.

Why Sixers Still Refuse to Trade James Harden

On August 12, Wojnarowski reported that the Sixers decided to end trade discussions involving Harden.

“ESPN Sources: The 76ers have ended trade talks on guard James Harden and plan to bring him back to training camp for start of the season. The Sixers had periodic offseason conversations with the Clippers — Harden’s desired destination — but no traction on a deal materialized,” Wojnarowski wrote via his personal Twitter.

ESPN Sources: The 76ers have ended trade talks on guard James Harden and plan to bring him back to training camp for start of the season. The Sixers had periodic offseason conversations with the Clippers — Harden’s desired destination — but no traction on a deal materialized. pic.twitter.com/sJwXMsBYKW — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 12, 2023

Wojnarowski added that the Sixers aren’t following through with Harden’s request because they believe they can win it all with Harden.

“Sixers and Harden agreed to seek a trade together after Harden picked up his player option for 2023-2024, but Philly believes it has a championship team with Harden and want to find a way to make it work with him this season, sources said.”

Sixers and Harden agreed to seek a trade together after Harden picked up his player option for 2023-2024, but Philly believes it has a championship team with Harden and want to find a way to make it work with him this season, sources said. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 12, 2023

Wojnarowski noted that Harden still wants out anyway, despite the Sixers’ efforts.

“Harden has been emphatic in wanting a trade, so the Sixers are setting up an uncomfortable situation to start camp. Ultimately, Philadelphia wouldn’t make a trade that they believed would compromise their title hopes.”