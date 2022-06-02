Lakers Sharpshooter Listed Among ‘Affordable’ Free Agent Targets for Sixers

It is sure to be a busy offseason for Daryl Morey and the Philadelphia 76ers as they try to build a team that can compete for an NBA championship. Getting James Harden’s contract situated should be their top priority, but there should be multiple items on their to-do list.

With their core pieces intact, Morey can shift his focus to the supporting cast. Luckily for the Sixers, he’s done well hitting in the margins. Some of the key examples include the signings of role players Georges Niang and Andre Drummond.

Since the Brooklyn Nets have deferred the Sixers’ pick for this year, Morey will have another asset at his disposal. That being said, free agency is the best avenue to make additions.

Recently, Chase Senior of Chat Sports listed players the Sixers should target this summer. Among those mentioned was Los Angles Lakers sharpshooter Malik Monk.

“Malik Monk would be a really good addition on the 76ers’ roster because he can hit some three-point shots, he can playmake a little bit, and what he lacks with defense he can make up for with a little bit of athleticism,” said Senior.

After an up-and-down tenure with the Charlotte Hornets, Monk put together a strong campaign alongside LeBron James and the Lakers. In 76 games, he averaged 13.8 PPG, 3.4 RPG, and 2.9 APG while shooting just over 39% from beyond the arc.

Malik Monk is a fan of Philly

When the Lakers came to Philadelphia, it was a rough night for Monk and the Lakers. He tallied 11 points on 3-for-13 shooting in an 18-point loss. Despite things not going well for him, some good might have come from Monk’s quick stop in town.

Before the game, Monk mentioned he enjoyed the views Philly has to offer and that anything could happen down the line. “Right now, looking over this pretty-a** city, I’ll take that in, soak that in. Anything can happen, man. So I try to take in every little thing,” he told ESPN.

A lot goes into a player’s decision to join a team, and the city itself can sometimes be an underrated factor. Pairing Philly’s sights and sounds with the chance to play with the MVP runner-up in Joel Embiid and the Sixers might have a strong pitch to Monk when free agency begins in a few short weeks.

Malik Monk’s fit on the Sixers

While they should primarily target wings in free agency, adding Monk is still a move worth considering. At six-foot-three, he is an undersized guard, but he brings an element the Sixers need.

In today’s NBA, a team can never have enough outside shooting. It is even more essential for the Sixers, who center their offense around a low-post force like Joel Embiid. While they were a top-ten team in terms of percentage, the Sixers were 27th in three-point attempts per game at 31.8. Only the Nets, Wizards, and Bulls shot fewer threes on a nightly basis.

Throughout his career, Monk has managed to steadily increase his volume from deep. His 5.8 attempts per game for the Lakers this season were a career-high.

The Sixers need reliable kick out options to flank Embiid and James Harden with, and Monk can fill that role nicely. While he shot 39.1% from deep, that percentage went up 41.9 when shooting off the catch.

Monk can seamlessly slide into a role as a secondary guard, and after seeing how well he performed playing alongside stars in LA, the Sixers should have him on the radar.