Insider Reveals ‘Dark Horse’ Suitor for James Harden Has Emerged

As the momentum of James Harden‘s potential return to the Philadelphia 76ers continues to grow, and as the momentum of his return to the Houston Rockets continues to dwindle, it appears there may be another team who could enter the James Harden sweepstakes.

The Athletic’s Kelly Iko revealed that the Los Angeles Clippers have emerged as another team who has taken some interest in Harden.

“Another team that I’ve heard recently is a dark horse, and kind of watching the situation is the Los Angeles Clippers,” Iko said.

The IkoSystem — Rockets Free Agency Preview — Kelly Iko (@KellyIko) June 28, 2023

Ever since they added both Kawhi Leonard and Paul George to their team in 2019, the Clippers have had title aspirations but have come up short the last four years. This has usually been because of untimely injuries or because they choked in the playoffs like they did when they blew a 3-1 lead to the Denver Nuggets in the 2020 Western Conference Semifinals.

Working out a deal for Harden would be tricky since the Clippers don’t have cap space to add him outright, but if Harden opted in to his deal, then a trade would technically be feasible.

James Harden Has Not Made Decision With Player Option

Despite the many reports indicating that Harden will opt out of his current contract and enter free agency this summer, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported on June 27 that Harden had not made a decision yet despite the deadline being on June 29.

“I’m told that James Harden and his representatives have not made a decision yet on that $35.6 million player option that he would have to exercise by Thursday afternoon. He gives them about two days now to figure out whether it makes more sense to decline it and then go into free agency where they can negotiate a new deal with the Sixers or look elsewhere,” Wojnarowski said.

Wojnarowski added that what will affect Harden’s decision is how much he is paid and for how long.

“For Philadelphia, they very much want James Harden back,” Wojnarowski said. “They can’t replace him if he walks in free agency, but the question will be — as it typically — at what price and how many years?… I think the Sixers certainly would perhaps like to do that deal with fewer years, and that’s where potentially the negotiation takes place if he declines once free agency starts Friday night.”

Insider Says James Harden Will Likely Stay

On June 28, ESPN’s Brian Windhorst reported that it appears Harden will stay with the Sixers, but it will all depend on what kind of contract the sides will agree to.

The indications are that James Harden is going to remain in Philadelphia,” Windhorst said. “I would not say for sure it’s a done deal, but those are the indications, and really, it’ll come down to what sort of contract they negotiate. He could get up to four years. I’m sure Philadelphia, with a 33-year-old, would like it shorter. And that’s part of the negotiation I think the Sixers have been working on in recent weeks.”

@WindhorstESPN weighs in on Harden's future with the 76ers: "The indications are that James Harden is going to remain in Philadelphia." — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) June 28, 2023

It appears that unless someone offers Harden the four-year max, and no reports have indicated as such, Harden will remain a Sixer.