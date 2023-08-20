Former Sixers Sixth Man Believes He Should Be in Hall of Fame

From the beginning of his career with the Philadelphia 76ers to the very end with the Atlanta Hawks, Lou Williams was always a sixth man. Having won the NBA’s Sixth Man of the Year three times in his career, Williams made a name for himself in that role.

Because of his reputation as one of the league’s best sixth men of his time, Williams told TMZ Sports how honored he would be if the league named the award after him.

“That would be an honor,” Williams said. “If not me, Jamal (Crawford). If not Jamal, Manu (Ginobili). I think we’re three guys that champion that. We made it a lifestyle.”

Not only that, but Williams added that he, Crawford, and Ginobili are all worthy of being in the Basketball Hall of Fame for their impact on the role of the Sixth Man.

“I definitely think we’re all Hall of Famers,” he said. “We contributed to the game. I think the Hall of Fame is what you bring to the table and being the best at what you do in the realm of basketball. I think we all did that.”

Williams never won the award during his six years with the Sixers from 2005 to 2012, but he won it with the Toronto Raptors in 2015 and twice with the Los Angeles Clippers in 2018 and 2019.

