Sixers to Sign Former High-Flying High School Prospect

While most of the offseason moves have been completed, the Philadelphia 76ers put the icing on the cake by adding another young talent to the roster. As first reported by Rich Hoffman of The Athletic, the Sixers agreed to an Exhibit 10 deal with Mac McClung. The high-flying guard was one of the more entertaining high school prospects in recent memory and most recently spent time with the Golden State Warriors.

If you didn’t already believe this was the year, this should absolutely do the trick! For those who don’t remember, Mac McClung has one of the craziest high school mixtapes of all time. Welcome to Philly @McclungMac! https://t.co/y0QKVBQieZ pic.twitter.com/s2HKhAAo35 — Josh Reynolds (@JoshReynolds24) October 8, 2022

Who is Mac McClung?

At 6’2″ and with unassuming physical attributes, McClung first put himself on the map by breaking out highlight reel dunks during his time in high school. He had an accomplished high school career which included him breaking the Virginia scoring record, which was previously held by Allen Iverson. He was named Southwest Virginia Player of the Year and won a dunk contest at the BallisLife All-American game during this time.

Look at this Mac McClung dunk 👀 pic.twitter.com/aLdi3pKrnX — Kerith Burke (@KerithBurke) October 2, 2022

Following a high-school career in which his highlights made waves throughout social media, McClung committed to play for Georgetown. He has success right out of the gates and averaged 13.1 points, 2.6 rebounds, and 2.0 assists as a freshman and earned Big East All-Freshman Honors. These numbers increased his sophomore year and McClung averaged 15.7 points, 3.1 rebounds, and 2.4 assists during the 2019-20 season.

Despite the success at Georgetown, McClung elected to transfer to Texas Tech where he played the 2020-21 season. The high-flyer averaged 15.5 points, 2.7 rebounds, and 2.1 assists while shooting a career-high 34.3% on three-pointers. He entered the draft following this season but did not hear his name called.

Mac McClung for the lead pic.twitter.com/PcN3bNNBc9 — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) October 2, 2022

Since this time he has bounced around between the G-League and some limited NBA opportunities. He initially played with the Lakers during the 2021 summer league and earned a spot on their G-League roster. McClung also signed two 10-day contracts with the Bulls and agreed to a non-guaranteed deal with the Warriors this offseason. Golden State decided he did not make the cut for their final roster and released him, so McClung continues to search for his NBA home.

Chances of Making the Sixers?

The terms of his deal are set to be an Exhibit 10 contract, which is a deal that opens the door for the franchise to convert it into a two-way contract if they please. It is an NBA minimum in value but typically is non-guaranteed with several bonuses in it. NBA teams are allowed to carry as many as six players on Exhibit 10 contracts but can keep just two players on two-way deals.

As the Sixers roster currently stands, Julian Champagnie and Charlie Brown Jr will take up the team’s two slots. McClung has played a total of just 25 minutes at the NBA level so it is difficult to fully judge his talent. To his credit, he has shown growth as a ball-handler and passer during summer league opportunities and has evolved beyond just a highlight-reel dunker. He plays with intriguing toughness and will increase the level of intensity by coming to the Sixers.

While the chances of McClung earning a spot on the Sixers roster may be slim, he is a solid talent and personality to bring to the organization. Competition is never a bad thing and if he can continue developing his shooting and the more cerebral areas of his game, there could be an NBA place for him.