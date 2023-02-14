Sixers Sign 24-Year-Old High-Flyer to Contract: Report

The Philadelphia 76ers continue to make some changes around their roster. Shams Charania of The Athletic reported that the Sixers have signed Mac McClung to a two-way contract.

The Philadelphia 76ers plan to sign guard Mac McClung on two-way NBA contract out of their G League Delaware Blue Coats affiliate, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. On cusp of his Dunk Contest appearance, McClung gets call up to the NBA. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 14, 2023

This is not the first time the Sixers have signed McClung to a contract, as they signed him to an Exhibit 10 contract last October before waiving him a day later.

Per source, Mac McClung will sign an Exhibit-10 contract with the Sixers. It is expected that he will play for the Delaware Blue Coats this season. — Rich Hofmann (@rich_hofmann) October 8, 2022

McClung had brief stints with Chicago Bulls and Los Angeles Lakers last season, though he spent the majority of last season and this season in the G-League. McClung has played two NBA games total, one each for the Bulls and Lakers last season. McClung was also chosen to participate in the NBA Slam Dunk Contest last month.

Mac McClung has accepted an invitation to be in the NBA Slam Dunk Contest at All-Star Weekend, sources tell @ShamsCharania. The 6-foot-2 guard is currently playing for G League’s Delaware Blue Coats. 🎥 @NBA pic.twitter.com/C5NFTvu16i — The Athletic (@TheAthletic) January 13, 2023

Before being signed to a two-way contract, McClung has been playing for the Sixers’ G-League affiliate, the Delaware Blue Coats all season. To make room for McClung, the Sixers are waiving Julian Champagnie, who was also on a two-way contract.

76ers are waiving Julian Champagnie to sign McClung, sources said. https://t.co/Z7VWgscGMW — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 14, 2023

Sixers Sign Dewayne Dedmon

After not trading for a backup center at the NBA Trade Deadline, the Sixers have added another one from the buyout market after signing Dedmon for the rest of the season, as reported by Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

The 76ers are signing free agent center Dewayne Dedmon for the rest of the season, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 13, 2023

Dedmon played for the Sixers as a rookie during the 2013-14 season, but he only played 11 games before he played the rest of the season for the Orlando Magic.

With Dedmon onboard, the Sixers now have multiple backup centers behind Joel Embiid, including Montrezl Harell and Paul Reed. Dedmon had played the last three seasons for the Miami Heat. This season, Dedmon had been averaging 5.7 points and 3.6 rebounds while shooting 49.6 percent from the field and 29.7 percent from three.

The Heat then traded him to the San Antonio Spurs on February 7, to which they then waived him two days later. With Dedmon on the roster, the Sixers have a full roster with no open spaces, but that doesn’t mean that they are not done yet, as they could potentially waive players to make room for more upgrades around the roster.

Daryl Morey’s Thoughts on Buyout Market

Sixers President of Basketball Operations talked about some of the flexibility the Sixers had following their trade for Jalen McDaniels.

“Some of that flexibility that we’ve got allows us to add multiple buyouts if they come,” Morey said, per Noah Levick of NBC Sports Philadelphia. “We’re actively looking at that. Nothing to announce yet, but we’re actively looking at several players right now.”

Besides adding Dedmon and McClung, there have been no reports of who the Sixers could potentially be looking at. Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer proposed Patrick Beverley as a possible option.

“Point guard Patrick Beverley, who’s working through a contract buyout with the Orlando Magic, would be another solid addition,” Pompey said. “He would bring more toughness while helping out in the killer-instinct category. Beverley also played for Rivers (Los Angeles Clippers) and was a former teammate of Harden (Rockets), Harris (Clippers), P.J. Tucker (Heat), and Montrezl Harrell (Rockets and Clippers).”

Justin Grasso of Sports Illustrated proposed Will Barton as a possible option on the buyout market.

“The 32-year-old can play multiple positions, whether it’s in the frontcourt or the backcourt. In 40 games with the Washington Wizards this year, he averaged eight points while shooting 38 percent from deep. In his most recent playoff run with the Denver Nuggets, Barton put up 14 points per game, knocking down 39 percent of his threes on six attempts per game. You can never have enough deep threats in today’s NBA. If the Sixers want to acquire another reliable shooter, Barton will be a name to keep an eye on.”

The difference between the two is that Beverley is currently available while Barton remains with the Wizards.