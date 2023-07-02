Sixers Among Teams Interested in Ex-Lakers Sharpshooter: Report

After losing Georges Niang and Jalen McDaniels to the Cleveland Cavaliers and Toronto Raptors respectively, the Philadelphia 76ers appear to be on the lookout for more wing depth. HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto reported on July 2 that the Sixers are among the teams interested in Malik Beasley.

“Lakers free agent guard Malik Beasley has drawn interest from the Sixers, Suns, Raptors, Mavericks, Bucks, and Warriors, league sources told HoopsHype.”

Beasley played for both the Los Angeles Lakers and the Utah Jazz during the 2022-23 season. In the 81 games he played combined for both teams during the 2022-23 season, Beasley averaged 12.7 points and 3.5 rebounds while shooting 39.5% from the field and 35.7% from three.

Though shooting 35.7% from distance isn’t exactly a high mark, Beasley is a career 37.8% shooter from three-point territory, so playing alongside Joel Embiid could help him get back to his usual shooting percentages. Embiid’s presence has helped previous Sixers sharpshooters put up some of the best numbers they’ve ever had as a pro, including Niang and JJ Redick.

Sixers’ Asking Price for James Harden ‘Really High’

Despite Harden opting into his deal for the 2023-24 season in the hopes of being traded, the Sixers will not make his exit easy.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported on July 2 that the Sixers’ asking price for Harden has been quite high, which Wojnarowski compared to how the Sixers handled Ben Simmons when he wanted out.

“In the short window that Philadelphia has asked the teams has been really high and that’s how Daryl Morey has operated. When you have seen other situations where players have been ready to move on. Look back to Ben Simmons. He kept Simmons an entire year before he traded him out. He did that move quickly on a deal.”

Wojnarowski added that trading Harden will not be easy knowing the Sixers’ current situation.

“They’ve got to get value for James Harden if they’re going to trade him. You are in this window with Joel Embiid trying to win championships with him. This is not an easy trade to make with essentially trading for an expiring contract in James Harden. I think it’s another situation that’s going to play out through free agency, into summer league, and probably beyond.”

Play

The Sixers may very well enter the upcoming season with Harden on the roster with every intention of keeping him until someone gets desperate enough to overpay for Harden.

Sixers Sign Patrick Beverley

Should Beasley sign with the Sixers, he won’t be the only former Laker to join Philly this offseason. On July 1, Chris Haynes reported that the Sixers had signed Patrick Beverley to a one-year deal.

Free agent guard Pat Beverley has reached an agreement with the Philadelphia 76ers on a one-year, $3.2 million deal, league sources tell @NBAonTNT, @BleacherReport. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) July 1, 2023

Beverley has garnered a reputation for being one of the NBA’s louder characters as well as one of the most annoying pests when he takes the floor, which could serve the Sixers well knowing their hopes for a title.

In the 67 games he played combined for both the Lakers and Chicago Bulls during the 2022-23 season, Beverley averaged 6.2 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 2.9 assists while shooting 40% from the field and 33.5% from three.

Beverley’s signing signals that the Sixers have every intention of trying to win despite Harden’s desire for a new team.