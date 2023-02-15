Matisse Thybulle Takes Cryptic Shot at Sixers Following Trail Blazers Debut

Matisse Thybulle shined in his debut for the Portland Trail Blazers. In 26 minutes of action, Thybulle put up a statline of 14 points, six rebounds, and three blocks while shooting five-for-nine from the field and four-for-six from three in a 127-115 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers on February 13.

Matisse Thybulle Highlights (14 points) | Portland Trail Blazers | Feb. 13, 2023

In his postgame press conference, Thybulle expressed both how good and comfortable he felt with his new team while also taking what appeared like a cryptic shot at his former team, the Philadelphia 76ers when praising the Trail Blazers’ players and personnel.

“It felt really good,” Thybulle said. “First thing was that I felt really comfortable. I didn’t realize how much you can take that for granted. So just to be out there and to feel comfortable. To feel and know like I’m wanted and needed, this coaching staff and players have my back. It just showed in my ability to play and be more of myself.”

Thybulle was not heavily featured in the Sixers’ rotation this season before being traded. In 49 games, Thybulle played an average of 12.1 minutes game, which less than half of the minutes he was playing on average last season – 25.5 minutes a game.

Daryl Morey Explains Difference Between Thybulle and McDaniels

In his press conference following the NBA Trade Deadline, President of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey explained what new Sixers addition Jalen McDaniels brings to the table that Thybulle could not during the postseason.

“It was a little bit easier to keep him on the floor, if that makes sense,” Morey said, per Noah Levick of NBC Sports Philadelphia.

“I think the constraints,” Morey said. “I think it’s pretty straightforward. If you’re making it harder for the team on offense, I think it makes it harder to keep you on the floor defensively.”

It’s for that same reason that Morey believe that the Sixers found a diamond in the rough in McDaniels, despite the fact that he has not played a single minute in the postseason.

“We really think Jalen’s sort of a hidden gem,” Morey said. “Sometimes when teams struggle that much, there are players who really just need an opportunity to show what they can do on a better team. We feel like Jalen’s a player like that. Obviously, we’ll see how he plays down the stretch going into the playoffs.”

McDaniels Thoughts on Trade

After being traded to the Sixers, McDaniels told reporters how excited he was to join the team.

“Definitely exciting,” McDaniels said, per Justin Grasso of Sports Illustrated. “Just a team that’s been far in the past and planning on going there this year, and just them coming after me and wanting me to be here, it says a lot like I could bring to the team help get to that point.”

“This is a great atmosphere,” he said. “Everybody’s competitive, playing to win, honestly. That’s the biggest thing I noticed; everybody is playing to win. With that energy, it can only bring the best out of you. I found a good new home.”

McDaniels admitted that he was not anticipating being traded away.

“I really didn’t think I was gonna be traded or nothing like that. We were just talking, and he was like, ‘You’re going to Philly.’ I’m like, ‘Right now?’ I’m on the phone, and a few of my teammates look at me, and I guess they were on Twitter or whatever. I’m like, I’m really not a Charlotte Hornet anymore. I’m going to Philly,” McDaniels said.

Pending any unforeseen injuries, McDaniels will likely get his first minutes of postseason action with the Sixers.