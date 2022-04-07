Sixers Fans Call for 3-Time NBA Champ to Replace Matisse Thybulle

The Philadelphia 76ers were hit with some tough news on April 6 when it was revealed starter Matisse Thybulle is currently ineligible to play in Canada.

Details are still murky, but it fans are jumping to the conclusion that Thybulle doesn’t have his COVID-19 vaccine and that’s making him ineligible to play in the country. If this is the case, it’d be a big blow to the team as they’re currently matched up against the Toronto Raptors in the first round of the playoffs.

While it’s not quite somebody on the level of Kyrie Irving missing time, Thybulle still plays an important role for the team and his absence will be felt.

Because of this, fans have turned to look at the rest of the roster to determine who would and should take his place in the starting lineup in the event he is ineligible to play in road games for the Sixers against the Raptors.

While a case can be made for several players, it seems like the most logical option for fans is three-time NBA champion Danny Green.

The Case for Green

Danny Green is certainly the best option when it comes to experience, and he even won a championship with the Raptors when Kawhi Leonard was in town.

Fans on Reddit held a debate, and several of them argued for Green to get the nod, with many of them conceding that it’ll likely be who coach Doc Rivers goes with anyways if Thybulle can’t play.

“I’m not sure if he should necessarily but I’m pretty positive Doc will replace him mostly with Green,” wrote Reddit user A_Huggable_Cactus.

In the playoffs experience plays a massive role, which is why going with somebody like Green would make a lot of sense. One fan argues that against Toronto, Green’s shooting will be invaluable.

“Team will be better for it honestly,” wrote lardbiscuits. “We need Matisse’s defense less against Toronto and could use Danny Green’s willing shooting more.”

If Thybulle is ineligible, it’d only be for a max of three games since the Sixers hold down the home court advantage over the Raptors in the event they play in the first round. There are some fans who argue his absence won’t make or break the season because of the way the other guys are playing.

“I don’t think we can say we’re better not having any Matisse minutes,” said ihorsey. “If Vanvleet is on, Thybulle could shut him down. But the way Shakes been playing, Danny’s been shooting, I think we’ll survive.”

Championship Aspirations

With James Harden and Joel Embiid, it’s clear the Sixers are looking to win the championship this year, and Thybulle’s defense will be a big part of that.

While it’s definitely disappointing to see a starter become ineligible for potentially half of a playoff series, it would only be three games, and if the team gets by the Raptors, they would be at full strength for the rest of their run.

It’s also important to note that Thybulle could become eligible between now and the playoffs, so that’s definitely something to keep an eye on going forward.

