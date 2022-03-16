Doc Rivers Reveals It’s ‘Hard’ to Play Sixers Starter

The Philadelphia 76ers have a lot of firepower in their starting lineup with Joel Embiid and James Harden, so they can score with any team on any given night.

Going further down the totem pole, both Tyrese Maxey and Tobias Harris can have hot scoring nights, but the team’s fifth starter, Matisse Thybulle, doesn’t have high-scoring nights with any regularity.

While he’s there to play lockdown defense, if he’s having an off-night on that end, he can’t really give much more to the team. Since Harden’s arrival, he’s been getting more open looks by cutting to the basket, but the Sixers would ideally want to see him develop a three-point shot.

He chipped in offensively during the March 14 loss to the Denver Nuggets, and those are the types of performances the Sixers would want from him each game. Coach Doc Rivers spoke after the game about how it can be difficult to find minutes for Thybulle when he’s not on his game defensively.

Doc Gets Candid

Rivers spoke about Thybulle following the loss, and he gave a straightforward answer about his defensive stalwart.

“The number one thing is he has to be dynamic defensively every night because if he isn’t, then it’s hard to play him,” coach Doc Rivers said via Sixers Wire. “It’s the same thing with an offensive player. I had Lou Williams. If Lou Williams didn’t score, why would I have him on the floor, right? So just look at that in reverse.”

He’s referencing his high-scoring guard Lou Williams who was a member of the Lob City Clippers. Williams could score with the best of them, but he was a major liability on the defensive end.

If Thybulle can’t develop a more consistent shot, he might find himself on the bench watching the end of a game more often than usual. With that said, Rivers says that when Thybulle is playing strong defense, it’s enough to keep him playing.

“When Matisse is really effective defensively, even if they’re helping off of him, I think he gives us enough that we can still be good,” he said.

Some Fans Have Called For a Change

Because of his limited offensive capabilities, there are some fans out there who are practically begging the Sixers to make a change to their starting lineup.

The only issue is who would replace Thybulle if he were to be benched? Georges Niang had a rough game against the Nuggets, including missing the final shot for a tie. He could be an option for the starting lineup, but there’s currently been nothing to indicate Rivers will make a change.

Thybulle is now in his third NBA season and while his shooting has been improving, the results haven’t been the leap the Sixers or fans would expect. He’s still a fan-favorite thanks to his high energy, but once it’s time for a new contract, what would he be able to command?

It’s hard to imagine the team dumping big money in their their defensive forward if he can’t provide even a little bit of offense. There’s still hope for him in the future, but time is running out.

