Sixers Trade Deadline Plans Intensifies as Third Team Enters Mix for Potential Deal

In the final days before the NBA Trade Deadline, the trade buzz surrounding Philadelphia 76ers‘ wing Matisse Thybulle continues to get stronger. On February 4, Marc Stein reported on his Substack that not only does Thybulle have another suitor but that the trade buzz surrounding him is legitimate.

“Sources say that Atlanta has joined Sacramento as a confirmed suitor for Philadelphia’s Matisse Thybulle. I don’t know that the Hawks will be the ultimate landing spot, but I’ve been advised that the prospect of Thybulle getting traded before Thursday’s buzzer is very real,” Stein said.

Besides the Hawks, Stein reported on his Substack that the Sacramento Kings were keeping tabs on Thybulle’s availability on January 30.

“Sacramento is said to be monitoring the availability of Philadelphia’s Matisse Thybulle as the Kings, unexpectedly holding the West’s No. 3 seed after a league-record 16 consecutive seasons out of the playoffs, ponder the pursuit of a more defensive-minded option on the perimeter,” Stein said.

Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reported on February 1 that the reigning champions were also interested in Thybulle.

“Multiple NBA sources said the Golden State Warriors have had internal discussions about Thybulle and that they do like him as a defensive stopper,” Pompey wrote.

Thybulle Not Seen as a Possible Salary Dump

Dan Favale of Bleacher Report predicted that the Sixers would shed salary at the trade deadline to duck the luxury tax.

“Philly is roughly $1.2 million over the luxury-tax line. That isn’t going to stand. General manager Daryl Morey will finagle a salary dump that puts the Sixers under the $150.3 million tax threshold and outfits them with juuust enough runway to surf the buyout market,” Favale said.

Favale added that while Thybulle would be someone who could be traded to save money, he explained why that wouldn’t be a good strategy on the Sixers’ part.

“Matisse Thybulle ($4.4 million expiring) also falls under this umbrella. And he is absolutely a trade candidate. But strictly treating him as a salary dump would be a misallocation of assets. His defensive disruption is worth hanging onto ahead of the playoffs when Philly has alternative means of trimming its payroll.”

Favale also added who he believes is the most likely candidate to be traded away from the Sixers.

“(Furkam) Korkmaz projects as the most likely candidate. The Sixers have the second-rounders and cash-on-hand to offset the $5.4 million he’s owed next season, and he makes enough now ($5 million) that they can exchange him for another player and still comfortably skirt the tax.”

Proposed Trade Swaps Thybulle For Richaun Holmes

While listing several options that the Sixers could look at as potential backup centers behind Joel Embiid, Ky Carlin of SixersWire proposed a trade that would send Thybulle to the Kings for former SIxers center Richaun Holmes. Holmes explained why both sides could potentially agree to a deal.

“Holmes has fallen out of favor in Sacramento, and his ability to catch lobs and block shots would be a nice addition to Philadelphia. It’s already known that the Kings are interested in Matisse Thybulle, so maybe something can work out that sends Holmes to Philadelphia,” Carlin said.