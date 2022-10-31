Defensive Ace Making Early Impact Found in Lineups

One of the early frustrations with the Philadelphia 76ers thus far has been the lack of creativity to start the season. Despite the additional bench depth and how early on it is in the season, Doc Rivers primarily operated with an eight-man rotation to start the year. There has been some change in recent games with Matisse Thybulle getting an extended opportunity. While he played under six total minutes through the first five games, Thybulle clocked over 20 minutes in each of the Sixers’ past two games.

The burst of defensive ability and athleticism has been a pleasant change for the Sixers. His impact has improved the team’s defensive outlook in a major way. Per Thiago Scabbia of The Painted Lines, lineups with Thybulle in them are holding opposing teams to 104.5 points per game which is in the 91st percentile. The Sixers are also ranking in the 97th percentile for turnovers forced with an 18% turnover rate.

🔒 @MatisseThybulle made his presence felt in the @sixers win over the Raptors. 📊 6 PTS | 3 REB | 3 AST | 2 BLK | 1 STL | 22 MINS pic.twitter.com/8PsWtA3GdW — NBA Australia (@NBA_AU) October 29, 2022

Thybulle’s Role Here to Stay?

The priority of the Sixers’ offseason was to provide the team with more two-way bench depth. Additions of players like De’Anthony Melton, Danuel House Jr, and P.J. Tucker have each played a notable role in cutting into Thybulle’s minutes. House Jr. specifically hopped over Thybulle in the rotation and, while he is a perceived more balance two-way option, he has struggled on both sides of the floor. In the 15.6 minutes per game that the former Rocket has averaged, House Jr. has averaged just 2.7 points, 1.4 rebounds, and 0.9 rebounds. He also has connected on just three of his 11 three-point attempts while having some defensive lapses.

The focus on shooting has been a major storyline surrounding Thybulle throughout this offseason and his career thus far. The 25-year-old has already been named to the All-NBA Defensive Second Team twice in the three years of his career. His freakish 6’11” wingspan and defensive instincts make him valuable in getting in passing lanes and forcing difficult shots. The jury may still be out on if the offensive development is legitimate, but his elite ability on the defensive side of the ball gives him value based on the Sixers’ current needs.

Sixers Rooting For Thybulle

The work ethic of Thybulle has been a theme of the offseason. During the Sixers media day to start the season, both Daryl Morey and Doc Rivers gave the Washington product major props for the effort he put in to improve. As Morey put it to the media, “Matisse has been the most consistent player in [Philadelphia’s training facility in Camden, NJ] this summer, putting in countless hours on his game that will for sure pay dividends going forward. We are excited about his future.”

While some have theorized this had more to do with pumping his trade value rather than actual belief, his work has seemed to earn the respect of other members of the Sixers. To Thybulle’s credit, he spent time working out with NBA All-Stars Dame Lillard and DeMar DeRozan as well as reworking his shot with NBA shooting coach Phil Beckner. Joel Embiid also has praised Thybulle for the work he put in.

"…It means a lot when the spearhead of our team, the guy who everything’s run through, supports you." –@MatisseThybulle on @JoelEmbiid Here's the moment when Matisse headed to the bench after his pair of 3's last night. A small moment, but a meaningful one. pic.twitter.com/2KovEi41gU — Lauren Rosen (@LaurenMRosen) October 29, 2022

As Embiid put it during the Sixers’ training camp. “I’m so proud of him. So far, you can tell he’s put in the work all summer. He’s been amazing. Obviously, he needs to keep going when it matters, but he’s made a lot of improvement and that’s what we want. That’s what we want from everybody on this team and he’s been doing an amazing job,” per Ky Carlin of SixersWire. Despite not playing in the matchup, Embiid showed his praise on the bench for Thybulle following his standout performance against the Raptors in which he saw his first extended opportunity.

There is still plenty of time left in the season and Thybulle’s role will be one to monitor. The Sixers have benefitted from his defensive ability thus far and the hope is he can continue producing for the team.