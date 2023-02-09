Sixers Trade Matisse Thybulle For Upgrade: Report

The Matisse Thybulle era is over for the Philadelphia 76ers. Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report reported that Thybulle has been traded to the Portland Trail Blazers.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported that it was a three-team deal between the Sixers, Trail Blazers, and Charlotte Hornets in which the Sixers will receive Jalen McDaniels from the Hornets.

Wojnarowski reported that the Hornets will get multiple second-round picks back in the three-way trade.

In 56 games this season, McDaniels is averaging 10.6 points, 4.8 rebounds, two assists, and 1.2 steals a game while shooting 44.7 percent from the field and 32.2 percent from three. McDaniels is also playing 26.7 minutes this season, meaning he had a much bigger role with the Hornets than Thybulle did with the Sixers before being traded.

ln 49 games this season, Thybulle is averaging 2.7 points, 1.3 rebounds, and 0.9 steals a game while shooting 43.1 percent from the field and 33.3 percent from three in 12.1 minutes a game.

Vanderbilt Described as ‘Upgrade’ For Sixers

After the trade was announced, Kevin O’Connor of The Ringer praised the move for the Sixers, explaining why McDaniels is an upgrade over Thybulle.

“Jalen McDaniels is an upgrade for the Sixers. Better shooter than Matisse Thybulle, and in the same stratosphere on defense. Just turned 25, it’s surprising the Hornets would even move him. It’s not like this helps the tank. Charlotte already stinks,” O’Connor said.

For his career, McDaniel is averaging 7.9 points, 3.9 rebounds, 1.4 assists, and 0.7 steals while shooting 46.4 percent from the field and 34.2 percent from three. Adding him to the team gives the Sixers more wing depth next to Tobias Harris, De’Anthony Melton, and Tobias Harris.

The Hornets are 15-41 this season compared to the Sixers, who are 34-19, meaning that record-wise, McDaniels is going from one of the worst teams in the league to one of the best.

McDaniels is in the last year of his rookie contract and will be headed into unrestricted free agency this season. Since coming into the NBA in 2019, McDaniels has not made the playoffs once, so, unless the Sixers suffer any sudden unforeseen setbacks, he will be making his playoff debut in April.

Thybulle Accepted That Possible Trade Would Happen

Before the Sixers took on the Boston Celtics on February 8, Thybulle told Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer that he accepted that a trade could potentially happen.

“I’ve just accepted it,” Thybulle told Pompey. “It is what it is. I have no control, so it’s just whatever will happen it will be.”

Thybulle then elaborated that he doesn’t let that noise bother him because he has before.

“I hurt myself in the past by having a desired outcome,” Thybulle said, “And then the stress of that. So this year, there is no desired outcome.

“It is to just be fully present for whatever is there, whenever it happens.”

In a separate article, Pompey reported that there was a belief that Thybulle would be traded, but added that it would be for a backup center.

“There’s a belief that the shooting guard will be moved before Thursday’s 3 p.m. trade deadline as the team positions itself to win this season’s NBA title,” Pompey said. “The Sixers (34-18), who are third in the Eastern Conference, could replace him with a suitable backup center to help push the squad to a deep postseason run.”

Thybulle was traded more or less for someone who plays the same position as him, but that doesn’t rule out that the Sixers could still acquire another center.