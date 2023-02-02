Sixers Not Likely to Trade Former First-Rounder

Matisse Thybulle has come up in trade rumors in recent weeks. The former Philadelphia 76ers’ 1st-round pick’s defense and smaller role has made him desirable for suitors. However, Chris Haynes explained on the “This League Uncut” podcast with Marc Stein that he doesn’t think it’s likely Thybulle gets moved because of his skillset.

“I would be very surprised if Matisse is moved by the deadline,” Haynes said. “There has always been a talk about how he’s not efficient on offense. He’s not a consistent outside threat, but the havoc he causes on the defensive end when he’s playing consistent minutes. He’s a difference-maker. The steals, the blocks, to the, you know, to get into the space, get into guys, he’s one of the best at doing that. Probably the best when we think about all those attributes that he brings to the table defensively.”

Haynes then acknowledged that even with Thybulle’s flaws on the offensive end, he still has trouble believing the Sixers would trade him.

“A player like him, even with the limitation that people talk about as an offensive player like him in the playoffs, you know, that pays dividends for you. So, I still have a hard time believing he’ll be moved.“

Stein Skeptical of Kings Trade

On January 31, Marc Stein reported that the Kings were monitoring Thybulle due to their desire to add a perimeter wing defender in their quest for a playoff run.

“Sacramento is said to be monitoring the availability of Philadelphia’s Matisse Thybulle as the Kings, unexpectedly holding the West’s No. 3 seed after a league-record 16 consecutive seasons out of the playoffs, ponder the pursuit of a more defensive-minded option on the perimeter,” Stein said.

While re-reporting Sacramento’s interest in Thybulle on “This League Uncut,” much like Haynes, he does not think a deal could be struck.

“Sacramento has their eye on him. I don’t know if there’s a deal there. It isn’t even fully clear there if Philly is going to make Thybulle available,” Stein said.

He added that if Thybulle is on the market, his defensive abilities would draw plenty of interest from interested suitors.

“The defense that he’s capable of — I know there’s concern about his shooting and all that — but if he’s really in play, I would imagine there would be some pretty considerable interest in him.”

Warriors Interested in Thybulle

The Kings are not the only team interested in acquiring Thybulle should he become available to trade for. Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reported that the reigning champions are also interested in trading for Thybulle.

“Multiple NBA sources said the Golden State Warriors have had internal discussions about Thybulle and that they do like him as a defensive stopper,” Pompey wrote.

The Warriors are 26-25, which puts them in a three-way tie with the Utah Jazz and Phoenix Suns for the no. 7 seed in the Western Conference standings. While they’re only a game and a half behind the Los Angeles Clippers for the no. 4 seed, they are also only two and a half games ahead of the Los Angeles Lakers for the no. 11 seed.

Acquiring Thybulle could potentially boost their defense, which is tied for the 14th-lowest in the league, allowing 113.1 points per 100 possessions.