Sixers Will Entertain Trade Proposals for Former First-Round Pick

The Philadelphia 76ers are willing to move young wing defender Matisse Thybulle via trade if the right deal comes calling this offseason.

Thybulle was once considered to be untouchable in trade talks previously but the 25-year-old’s slumping end to the season has changed things up a bit, per Kyle Neubeck of PhillyVoice.

“Thybulle is certainly not untouchable and the Sixers would entertain moving him, but the idea that they would dump him strictly for salary reasons (as has been reported elsewhere) doesn’t carry any weight,” Neubeck reported on May 23.

While Thybulle could be involved in trade talks, Neubeck also cited a source who said Tyrese Maxey “is as close to untouchable as you could be.”

Morey saw it as a big win during the James Harden sweepstakes that the Sixers were able to keep both Thybulle and Maxey.

“Tyrese absolutely has the chance to be an All-Star in this league. … Thybulle, I think, easily can be Defensive Player of the Year — after Joel wins it first, he told us,” Morey told reporters. “Both of them, I think, the sky’s the limit. And that’s a big reason why we made sure that they weren’t in this trade.”

Thybulle has excelled as a defensive stopper and has carved out a key role for the Sixers since being selected in the first round in 2019. He was recently named to the All-Defensive second-team for a second consecutive year, but his lack of an offensive game — particularly a reliable 3-point shot — has hindered his ability to stay in the starting lineup.

However, Philadelphia has to make a decision soon on his future and could decide to move him before simply losing him if they feel they be too far apart on an extension, which he’ll be eligible for this offseason.

Danny Green Injury Makes Thybulle More Valuable to Sixers

Danny Green is NOT RETIRING, James Harden Max Contract? Pat Bev vs. CP3, Conference Finals & more Danny and Harrison recap the 76ers season that ended vs. the Miami Heat. Danny details his plans following the ACL and LCL tear, Harrison defends Patrick Beverly's comments on CP3, the duo debates the best roster moves for the 76ers and much more. Follow Inside the Green Room Twitter: twitter.com/greenroominside Instagram: instagram.com/insidegreenroom/ Apple Podcast: podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/inside-the-green-room-with-danny-green/id1416407829… 2022-05-17T23:18:44Z

While the Sixers might have considered shopping Thybulle previously, a serious injury to veteran Danny Green will have Philly down a strong wing defender heading into next season.

Green suffered an ACL and LCL tear in his left knee. It’s unknown how much time he’ll miss but he made sure to not that he will not be retiring.

“I’d like to end on my own terms and not a major injury,” Green said on an episode of his “Green Room” podcast. “I will be back before All-Star break. You better believe it. You heard it here first. So I will work my tail off to rehab to get back healthy.”

Neubeck noted that Green’s injury increases Thybulle’s value to the Sixers and moving him just to get off his contract is very unlikely.

“The Sixers are keenly aware that Danny Green’s injury leaves them short a wing defender in the rotation,” Neubeck wrote. “Moving Thybulle just to move him and get off of his deal was unlikely before that injury, but it’s even less likely now, the Sixers are in need of every useful defensive player they can get their hands on.”

Bulls Rumored Player for Matisse Thybulle

One team that has been rumored to be in the mix for Thybulle is Chicago. According to Heavy’s Sean Deveney, Chicago Bulls GM Marc Eversley has a “strong belief” in the Washington product, who he helped draft back in 2019.

Here is what an Eastern Conference executive told Deveney about the possibility of Thybulle being dealt to the Bulls:

The Bulls are near the tax, they would like to get off of that, get to a point where they are comfortably below and can use their full midlevel exception. So, moving Coby White but taking in a smaller amount would help. And Marc Eversley has a strong belief in Matisse, so if they can get a third team under the cap that wants Coby White, they could get something done. Portland is probably the best candidate, but Indiana could fit, too. They just need a team that would be willing and able to add a first-round pick. Portland can do that, Indiana has Cleveland’s pick next year. But Chicago gets Thybulle and saves a little money, the Blazers get White and the Sixers create a little more room and get a first-round pick they can use elsewhere.