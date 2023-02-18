Dewayne Dedmon Compares Sixers’ Tyrese Maxey to ‘Explosive’ Heat Star

The Philadelphia 76ers are cruising this season, thanks in no small part to stars like Joel Embiid and James Harden performing mainly as advertised.

And though Tyrese Maxey is slowly coming into his own following injury, his slide to the bench was likely one few saw coming in the preseason.

But Maxey has adapted well to his sixth-man role, with recent Sixers addition Dewayne Dedmon noting that Maxey’s role reminds him of that of his former Miami Heat teammate Tyler Herro.

“He’s been great, man, I kind of compare him coming off the bench to Tyler last year,” Dedmon said of Maxey, per Justin Grasso of si.com. “You know what I’m saying? He comes in, he’s explosive, he gets the offense going, and takes advantage of the other team’s second units. He’s a great talent, so I’m actually looking forward to playing with him.”

Herro, who is the reigning Sixth Man of the Year winner, was integral to Miami’s run to the conference finals last season. A sparkplug off the bench, Maxey is scoring 17.8 points on 39% from three over his last 15 games. With Maxey starting just one of those contests, Philadelphia is 12-3 over that stretch.

Maxey Opens Up on New Sixers Role

By most metrics, Maxey’s season wasn’t supposed to go down like this. An early favorite to earn his first All-Star nod, Maxey was forecasted as the third offensive option after a breakout sophomore season.

But after injuring his foot in October, Maxey was forced out for several weeks. And his initial return was less than stellar; in his first six games back from injury, Maxey’s shooting dipped to 44% from the field and 34% from three, good for 17.2 points per game. Prior to the injury, however, Maxey was up to 22 points per night on 46% from the field and 42% from three.

But lately, Maxey looks more comfortable in his bench role. Not only that, but he sounds like he’s settling in well.

“Yeah, I feel good, I feel better,” Maxey said, per Dave Early of Liberty Ballers. “I had a rough past week, mentally, didn’t play well. I had a conversation with my parents yesterday for about an hour-and-a-half and you know, I kind of got all the emotions out that I needed to get out.”

Maxey also revealed that he’d spoken with the Sixers’ coaching staff about his struggles.

“And you know I told Coach Doc,” Maxey said, “I told Coach Sam [Cassell] that ‘I was human’ and I had to let it out. And once I let it out I told ‘em ‘I’ll be the best version of Tyrese that I can be for the rest of this year.’”

With depth at the guard spot having been a real concern for Philadelphia heading into the season, Maxey’s move to the second unit solves what could have been a real concern come playoff time.

Danny Green Opens Up About Sixers Exit

Maxey’s replacement in the starting five is De’Anthony Melton, who came over from the Grizzlies in a draft-night trade involving Danny Green.

And on Wednesday, the Sixers welcomed Green back to Philadelphia, with the player having signed with the Cavaliers following a buyout. At the podium postgame, Green expressed his feelings about learning about his trade away from the Sixers.

“I think the hurt part was more disappointing than anything,” he said, per Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer. “The trade part was a blessing in disguise from the fact that I was non-guaranteed [with the Sixers]. … So I was able to find a team that was interested and also wanted to rehab me and wanted my presence around and chose to pick up my contract. So I was just happy about that.

The Sixers currently sit one spot above Green’s Cavaliers in the Eastern Conference standings.