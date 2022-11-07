Young Member of Sixers Shining With Delaware Blue Coats to Start Season

The Philadelphia 76ers are not the only basketball team to be kicking off the season. The Delaware Blue Coats have also started their year with a record of 1-1 after splitting a pair of matchups with the Greensboro Swarm. The Sixers G League affiliate has quietly built up an impressive roster with players like Mac McClung, Patrick McCaw, and Julian Champagnie each expected to play a notable role. However, one player has especially stood out to start the season as Michael Foster Jr has quickly become a focal point of the team.

In the opening matchup, Foster tallied 19 points, seven rebounds, two assists, and three blocks. He followed this up with 26 points, nine rebounds, four assists, and two blocks in the second game. During the opening two matchups, he has shot 14-27 (51.9%) from the field and 3-3 on three-point attempts. The 19-year-old has opened some eyes during his time with the Sixers organization and the hot start to the G-League season has raised expectations even further.

Have really liked what I’ve seen from Michael Foster Jr this summer league Will be interesting to see what his positional fit is but an exciting prospect to have in the Sixers system pic.twitter.com/rIfaH9R77j — Sean Barnard (@Sean_Barnard1) July 15, 2022

Who is Michael Foster Jr?

The Sixers added Foster after he was not selected in the most recent NBA draft. He spent last season with the G League Ignite where he averaged 14.8 points, 8.8 rebounds, 2.0 assists, and 2.2 blocks per game during the showcase. While the Ignite did not participate in an official G-League regular season, he also averaged 16.3 points, 10.4 rebounds, 2.5 assists, and 1.9 blocks during the Ignite tour.

Foster is a high-profile player dating back to before his time with the Ignite. He passed on a number of high-profile college offers in favor of the G League route. He was considered the 9th-ranked recruit coming out of high school according to ESPN.

Did you know Michael Foster Jr. matched up against Paolo Banchero in the Made Hoops basketball tournament? Foster finished with 28 points, 14 rebounds, and 5 blocks while Banchero had 29 points, 12 rebounds, and 3 blocks. pic.twitter.com/QzzYRY9R0o — Harrison Grimm (@Harrison_Grimm) October 16, 2022

The concerns with his efficiency and defensive ability were the biggest red flags following his season in the G League. I had a chance to talk with G League Ignite Head Coach Jason Hart leading up to the draft about Foster and the other NBA prospect on the team. As he stated about the current Blue Coats forward, “He’s a do-it-all forward. He can handle, pass, and shoot. For whatever reason, he’s not talked about enough. I think he’s gonna be one of the top sleepers in the draft. I think when people really get him and whoever drafts him sees what type of talent he is, I think they are gonna know that they got a steal.”

Could The Sixers See Foster This Year?

After initially bringing him into the organization on an Exhibit 10 deal, Foster saw his contract status upgraded to a two-way contract before the season. This means he will split time between the Blue Coats and Sixers throughout the season.

He is still extremely young and Foster’s future with the Sixers will have the long-term kept in mind. Considering the Sixers’ win-now intentions and hesitancy to play young players, don’t expect Foster to get too much time at the NBA level this season. However, there have been some notable signs of belief from the Sixers regarding their belief in the big man. The preference to keep him over players like Charles Bassey and Charlie Brown Jr speaks to the early impact he has made.

Michael Foster Jr. Full 2022 Summer League Highlight Reel Pros: NBA upside, his defense impressed, he was constantly contesting shots, very good rebounder, showed an intriguing array of 3 point shooting & turnaround jumpers I'm all in on Michael Foster Jr. #Sixers #HereTheyCome pic.twitter.com/Z5S3dJeVx2 — MRCROCKPOT TPL (@mrcrockpot) July 17, 2022

The Milwaukee native shows some intriguing potential with his overall abilities. He measured 6’8″ without shoes at the combine but plays bigger than this size. Foster moves well, especially as a roll-or-pop man, and has flashed the potential to switch onto guards on defense. He looks to be a diamond in the rough and Foster’s development will be a storyline to watch this season and moving forward. The Blue Coats’ next matchup will be on Friday against the Capital City Go-Go.