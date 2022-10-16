Philadelphia 76ers Make Notable Change to Bottom of Roster

The Philadelphia 76ers continue their journey to improve the depth of their young talent by making moves to round out the bottom of the roster. A flurry of moves are being made around the NBA as each team looks to get under the 15-man roster limit and fill their two-way slots with the regular season set to begin. The Sixers are no different and changed the status of their two-way slots by upgrading former G-League Ignite standout Michael Foster Jr’s roster status- who was previously on a training camp deal.

The 76ers are converting forward Michael Foster to a two-way contract, sources tell ESPN. Foster is an undrafted rookie out of the G League Ignite. Philadelphia will waive Charlie Brown. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) October 16, 2022

It is somewhat disappointing to see Charlie Brown Jr. leave the organization. The Philadelphia native made his presence felt during last year’s Covid outbreak within the team and played his way into a two-way contract. His athleticism made an impact on the Sixers’ roster and the 25-year-old will now search for a new NBA landing spot.

Who is Michael Foster Jr.?

After going undrafted in June, the Sixers handed Foster a free-agent deal with an opportunity to make the team. He spent last season with the G-League Ignite and passed on offers from schools like Baylor, Arizona State, and Kansas in the favor of the G-League route. He was a highly-touted recruit coming out of high school and was listed as the number nine prospect in the 2021 recruiting class according to ESPN.

During his lone season at the G-League level, Foster averaged 16.3 points, 10.4 rebounds, and 1.9 blocks per game. Concerns about his efficiency and ability to defend allowed him to slip out of the draft. He also was oftentimes overshadowed on the G-League Ignite roster by Dyson Daniels, MarJon Beauchamp, and Jaden Hardy who each heard their names called in the draft and will be on full 15-man NBA rosters this season.

Did you know Michael Foster Jr. matched up against Paolo Banchero in the Made Hoops basketball tournament? Foster finished with 28 points, 14 rebounds, and 5 blocks while Banchero had 29 points, 12 rebounds, and 3 blocks. pic.twitter.com/QzzYRY9R0o — Harrison Grimm (@Harrison_Grimm) October 16, 2022

The 6’8″ forward showed some positive flashes during his time with the Sixers’ summer league. He has intriguing shot creation and moves very well for his size. The Hillcrest Prep product also mentioned how taking more care of his body has become a priority and he lost some notable weight this summer. Foster was given time in the preseason ahead of players like Charles Bassey and Isaiah Joe which speaks to the Sixers’ belief in his future. He is a terrific talent to add to the organization and his development moving forward will be a storyline to note.

Sixers Youth Movement

While the top end of the roster has its focus purely on contending for a championship this year, Daryl Morey has done an impressive job stacking up youthful talent beyond this. He has been very active in adding players to the G-League roster and has stocked the organization with young talent far beyond what has been seen in recent years.

Keeping track of the Blue Coats squad so far… Aminu Mohammed

Sekou Doumbouya

Skylar Mays

Justin Smith

Mac McClung

Patrick McCaw

Charlie Brown Jr.*

Julian Champagnie*

Jaden Springer (?)

Michael Foster (?) Solid squad! *Two-way contracts — Harrison Grimm (@Harrison_Grimm) October 15, 2022

This impressive amount of talent in the G-League speaks to the Sixers’ long-term goals. Developing some notable talent beyond the regular roster lays the groundwork for success beyond the current core. Many NBA teams overlook the importance of development beyond the NBA roster, but Morey and the Sixers cannot be lumped into this category. At the minimum, the Delaware Blue Coats can be expected to produce some high-caliber basketball with there being a real chance of long-term development of these players coming into play down the line.